kate-middleton-cancer-conspiracy-theories-run-wild-after-royal-reporter-questions-diagnosis

Just when the Kate Middleton conspiracy theories that kicked off 2024 seemed to be over, they pulled her right back in.

A royal reporter raised questions about the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis in September, and it seems the questions have been stirred back up following Kate’s appearance at the Festival of Remembrance over the weekend.

A Sky News correspondent mistakenly reported that “pre-cancerous cells had been found” in Middleton rather than clarifying that the 42-year-old was battling cancer.

Though the report was corrected and updated, it seems to have left an impression on cynical skeptics.

Following the Princess of Wales’ public appearances over the weekend, some folks took to social media to stir the conspiracy theory pot once more. They seem to believe Middleton’s cancer battle was simply a media ploy for sympathy.

“Royal propaganda machine made the world believe that Kate had cancer,” one X user declared. “She didn’t. Precancerous cells are world’s away from actually having cancer, yet they thought it appropriate to play the sympathy card when the popularity of the Royal family is at an all-time low. That’s low.”

Kate Middleton made her first official appearance at the Festival of Remembrance following her chemotherapy treatment for cancer, which she announced completing on September 9. (Photo by Chris J. Ratcliffe – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“Pre-cancerous calls are absolutely not cancer,” another X user insisted. “I’ve had pre-cancerous cells removed from my cervix, I was back at work; the next sodding day. Kate, doesn’t work, she has milked this beyond all realms of acceptably. Lying about cancer is not ok,” the added.

Kate Middleton Supporters Push Back at Latest Round of Conspiracy Theories

That said, many royal family lovers pushed back at the accusations.

“Pre-c cells in my bone, and all the “little treatments” ruined my knee. For life. I pray none of yall have to go through what some with pre-c cells have gone through. We are not all the same,” one X user wrote.

“I cannot believe we have people trolling women about their health. That’s the cancer here,” another X user shot back.

In January, news emerged that Middleton was undergoing abdominal surgery, and she remained out of the public eye for several months afterward. During this time, various conspiracy theories circulated, including speculation about a body double and rumors of Prince William cheating, until Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March.

In March, Kate revealed her cancer journey via a video, putting a pause on conspiracy theories running rampant. (Image via X / Kensington Palace, Photo by Will Warr)

Middleton made her first public appearance at Trooping the Colour in June and has since attended Wimbledon and several other events before stepping out again this weekend.

The Festival of Remembrance appearance was Kate’s first since declaring she was cancer-free back in September. Middleton has not revealed the specific type of cancer she has been diagnosed with.