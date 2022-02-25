Kate Middleton Admits She Gets ‘Broody’ For A Fourth Child

Kate Middleton and Prince William are happy parents to three children, but that number may be growing. The Duchess of Cambridge says she’s feeling an urge to have a fourth child. Here’s what’s going on.

Fears For Children

Denmark is welcoming Middleton for a tour. It’s her first overseas tour in five years and is the beginning of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. While she’s been in town, she’s naturally been meeting with the press. This gives us some rare insight into one of the world’s most famous couples.

Up til now, Middleton and William have both made it clear that they don’t plan to have any more children. Tabloids predict a fourth child incessantly, but William has especially made it clear that three is enough. Middleton has now cast some doubt onto his long-held plan.

Feeling ‘Broody’

The trip brought Middleton to researchers at the Copenhagen Infant Mental Health Project. In an interview with People, Middleton admitted that meeting with babies is a bit of an occupational hazard. “William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds. I come home saying, ‘Let’s have another one.’”

Middleton admits, “it makes me very broody.” This fear from William is in line with statements he’s made in the past. When an onlooker handed Middleton a baby for a posed photo last month, William joked “don’t give my wife any more ideas!” For now, this feels more like innocent banter than a change of heart, but it’s still cute nonetheless.

What’s On The Docket?

The trip to Denmark is just the first of many trips for the Cambridges. To celebrate their grandmother, the two are touring the planet for her. Starting on March 19, the two will visit Belize, Jamaica, and the Bahamas. The trip to the Caribbean countries will also include an emphasis on the Earthshot prize. William’s project grants $10 million to planet-saving ideas.

Elizabeth is the head of state for these countries. Not to be outdone, Prince Charles and Camila Parker Bowles are heading to Ireland at the end of the month as well. All of these plans could be thrown into disarray depending on Elizabeth’s own health. Her bout with COVID-19 has forced her to cancel virtual events all week and she’s postponed audiences.

Only time will tell what happens to Elizabeth, and what may happen to Middleton’s brood. It feels like William has no desire to welcome another baby, but you just never know.

