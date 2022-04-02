5 Times Kate Middleton Broke Royal Style Protocol During Caribbean Trip

Kate Middleton looked absolutely dazzling during her eight-day tour of the Caribbean alongside her husband Prince William, but she didn’t always stick to the strict style guidelines Queen Elizabeth set for royal women. Middleton has been known to flaunt convention from time to time when it comes to fashion and thanks to the nature of her recent tour, it seems like those rules were meant to be broken.

Prince William and Kate Middleton recently returned to the U.K. from their eight-day tour of the Caribbean, which was slightly marred after protests disrupted their first day among the island nations. The pair also faced controversy following surfaced photos of them greeting schoolchildren who were gathered behind a chain-link fence.

Despite their issues, the rest of the trip went off without a hitch, with Middleton wearing a dizzying array of outfits, often changing clothes several times in one day. All those outfit changes made for some wonderful style moments, but not all of them are technically Queen Elizabeth-approved. The 95-year-old monarch has set some strict style rules for other royal women to emulate, but that’s not always possible on the beaches, boats, and Mayan ruins Middleton visited during the tour.

The Ultimate Beach Outfit

HOPKINS, BELIZE – MARCH 20: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge travel to Hopkins, a small village on the coast which is considered to be cultural centre of the Garifuna community in Belize. Here, Their Royal Highnesses will spend time with Garifuna people and witness a demonstration of Garifuna culture during their visit on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. On March 20, 2022 in Hopkins, Belize. (Photo by Chris Jackson- Pool/Getty Images)

When it comes to footwear, Britain’s reigning monarch has some specific rules. Queen Elizabeth famously prefers for royal women to stick to pumps or stilettos, closed-toe of course, whenever they step out in public.

Heels would be tricky to make work while walking on the beach, however, so Middleton wisely swapped out the pair of Stuart Weitzman wedges she’d been wearing earlier in the day for a pair of Stella McCartney espadrilles. More on wedges in just a moment.

Kate Middleton Explores Mayan Ruins

CHIQUIBUL, BELIZE – MARCH 21: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge are seen during a visit to the British Army Training Support Unit (BATSUB) jungle training facility on the third day of a Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour to the Caribbean on March 21, 2022 in Chiquibul, Belize. The Royal couple are on the first leg of a Caribbean Tour that takes them to Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas. (Photo by Toby Melville – Pool/Getty Images)

It’s well noted that the queen has a preference for dresses and skirts over pants, but even she’s been known to break that unofficial rule from time to time. After all, it would be ridiculous under certain circumstances to wear a long dress or skirt, like when you’re visiting some Mayan ruins or walking through a forest.

Middleton harkened back to explorers of old in her white T-shirt from John Lewis and G-Star Raw dark green cargo pants. The open Scotch & Soda long-sleeved safari shirt also lends to that vibe. Once again, Middleton smartly opted not to wear heels, instead rocking a pair of dark Palladium boots.

Tangerine Dream

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – MARCH 23: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a meeting with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness (not pictured) at his office on March 23, 2022 in Kingston, Jamaica. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. The 8 day tour takes place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March and is their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. (Photo by Jane Barlow – Pool/Getty Images)

Not every formal event calls for a gown, though Middleton certainly impressed in that department during her trip around the Caribbean. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white wool blazer and pants set from Alexander McQueen, a designer she turned to multiple times during the eight-day journey. While we might assume wool would be too hot for Jamaica, where this photo was taken, Middleton looked cool and collected the whole time.

As a neat pop of color, Middleton wore a bright orange Ridley London silk crepe blouse and carried a matching beaded 1960s bag from Willow Hilson Vintage. Her white Jimmy Choo pumps would definitely be queen approved, but the pants are technically a gray area.

So Many Royal Knees On Display

Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge (L) and Britains Prince William (R) arrive for a sailing race involving people from the Royal Nassau Sailing Club at Montagu Beach, in Nassau, Bahamas on March 25, 2022. – Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate arrived in The Bahamas on March 24, 2022 for the third leg of a Caribbean tour. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s incredibly rare to see an adult member of the royal family wearing a pair of shorts, and this photo has two! Middleton looked sporty and smart in her Gill Marine polo shirt and chino shorts. Since she and her husband were walking the docks and taking a boat ride, Middleton once again tossed her heels aside and opted for a pair of Superga sneakers.

The Shoe Style Queen Elizabeth Disapproves Of

GREAT ABACO, BAHAMAS – MARCH 26: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church on March 26, 2022 in Great Abaco, Bahamas. Abaco was dramatically hit by Hurricane Dorian, It damaged 75% of homes across the chain of islands and resulted in tragic loss of life. During their visit to the Church they will hear first-hand what it was like to be on the island at the point the hurricane hit, and how people have come together to support each other during an incredibly difficult time. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are visiting Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee. The 8 day tour takes place between Saturday 19th March and Saturday 26th March and is their first joint official overseas tour since the onset of COVID-19 in 2020. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

On her final day in the Bahamas, the last leg of the trip, Middleton wore a pink Rixo Izzy dress and toted around a bright pink Natasha Cupcake clutch. It’s her shoes, once again, that flout royal style protocol. She’s wearing wedges, which Queen Elizabeth has made clear that she doesn’t quite care for. With the queen a few thousand miles away, however, the wedges made a major comeback in Middleton’s wardrobe.

