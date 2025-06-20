Kate Middleton Breaks Silence After Skipping Royal Ascot

Kate Middleton has spoken out after missing her planned Royal Ascot appearance this week.

The Princess of Wales, 43, was set to attend the annual horse race on Tuesday and Wednesday with Prince William, King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family. However, she decided not to attend and has now shared how she spent the past few days.

On Friday, Middleton shared a message supporting Children’s Hospice Week and highlighted the work she has been involved in.

“No parent expects to hear that their child has a serious health condition that could shorten their life,” Middleton wrote, per PEOPLE. “Sadly, this is the reality faced by thousands of families across the country, leaving them heartbroken, fearful of the future, and often desperately isolated.”

“Being able to access the support of one of the U.K.’s 54 children’s hospices means they don’t have to face that future alone,” the Princess added.

“As Patron of East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and Tŷ Hafan Children’s Hospice in South Wales, I have the immense privilege of seeing for myself the extraordinary work of our children’s hospices,” Middleton continued. “Lifting spirits through laughter, fun and play, as well as listening, holding, caring and sharing, they support children and families through life, death and beyond.”

Middleton ended her message with a note to the public.

“This Children’s Hospice Week, I hope you will join me in celebrating the life-changing work they do and thanking them for the vital care they provide to children and families experiencing the most challenging times,” she explained.

Kate Middleton Has Long Advocated for Children’s Hospice Services

Since marrying Prince William in 2011, Middleton has been a strong supporter of children’s hospice services. She has also visited many hospices during her overseas tours.

Meanwhile, in January, the royal made their first visit to Tŷ Hafan (“Haven House” in Welsh) in Sully, South Wales, a facility built with the help of Princess Diana.

“We are deeply honored that Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales has become patron of Tŷ Hafan. It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Her Royal Highness to our hospice for the first time today,” Chief Executive Irfon Rees explained in a statement at the time.

Although she missed Royal Ascot, Middleton attended the annual Trooping the Colour in London on Saturday with her husband and their three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7.