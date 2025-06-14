prince-louis-adorably-steals-the-show-with-his-best-king-charles-impression-at-trooping-the-colour

Prince Louis stole the spotlight as he trotted behind his grandpa, King Charles, at Trooping the Colour.

Charles joined the royal family on Buckingham Palace’s famous balcony on Saturday to celebrate the sovereign’s official birthday.

Joining the 76-year-old King were Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children: 11-year-old Prince George, 10-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 7-year-old Prince Louis.

As the crowd roared, Prince Louis showed he’s already a pro at royal duties, mimicking his grandfather’s wave in a moment of pure tiny royal charm. After the flypast wrapped up, Louis trailed behind his family, pausing for one last grand wave and a dramatic glance back at his adoring fans. Meanwhile, his siblings and parents carried on, blissfully unaware of the scene-stealer in their midst.

The King (and Prince Louis) wave to the crowd.#TroopingTheColour pic.twitter.com/LtcWnpSXO6 — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) June 14, 2025

Earlier, the family arrived by carriage, with Prince Louis matching outfits with his siblings and parents.

All ready for Trooping the Colour! 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/S2HP8w8dLd — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) June 14, 2025

Trooping the Colour, also known as the King’s Birthday Parade, is a ceremony by the Household Division of the British Army to celebrate the sovereign’s official birthday. Although it’s called the King’s Birthday Parade, the King won’t turn 77 until November 14.

This is the Third Trooping of the Colour for King Charles as a Monarch

This year’s Trooping the Colour is King Charles’ third as monarch. In 2023, he brought back the tradition of the sovereign riding on horseback, stopped by Queen Elizabeth in the late 1980s.

Last year, King Charles chose to ride in a carriage due to his cancer diagnosis and treatment. He made the same choice at this year’s event. The King has been receiving regular treatment for an undisclosed type of cancer since his diagnosis in February 2024.

Meanwhile, this year’s Trooping the Colour comes after a milestone for Prince George. On May 5, the 11-year-old joined his parents at a Buckingham Palace tea party hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla. The event honored veterans and members of the World War II generation and marked George’s first time at such a formal occasion.

George was very keen to chat to the veterans about tanks and U-boats – the royal military genes run strong! pic.twitter.com/apnYqSwA6O — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 5, 2025

The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales is second in line to the British throne, following his father, William. During the tea party, he sat next to his dad, shook hands, and listened to the veterans’ stories.