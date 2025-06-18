Kate Middleton Just Missed a Major Royal Event

Kate Middleton stepped back from a major royal event, reportedly to maintain a balance between work and rest following cancer treatments.

The Princess of Wales did not attend Royal Ascot on Wednesday, per Reuters. A royal source cited by the outlet attributed her absence to the need for balance as she resumes public engagements following her treatment for cancer last year.

Meanwhile, Prince William joined King Charles and Queen Camilla in the royal procession at a horse racing event in southern England on Wednesday. The King, Queen, and Prince William arrived in the first carriage of the royal procession, joined by Prince Saud bin Khalid Al Saud from the Saudi Arabian royal family, the BBC reported.

Carole Middleton, Princess Kate’s mother, attended the event even though her daughter was absent. She arrived with Alizee Thevenet, her daughter-in-law and the wife of James Middleton. Other royals at the event included Prince Edward and Princess Anne.

Royal Ascot is a five-day event where the best horses from around the world compete in races with prize money of up to a million pounds.

A royal source said Kate was upset she couldn’t attend.

Kate Middleton Recently Made Public Royal Appearances

Princess Kate’s absence comes just days after she attended the Order of the Garter service in Windsor with Prince William on Monday. She also recently attended Trooping the Colour, King Charles’ annual birthday celebration, on Saturday.

Photo by Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Middleton, 43, has been resuming her public royal duties after undergoing preventative chemotherapy last year for an unspecified type of cancer.

In March 2024, Middleton shared in a video that she had cancer and was undergoing chemotherapy. This announcement followed weeks of speculation about her health and absence.

In September 2024, Kate shared that she had completed her preventative chemotherapy. However, she noted that her recovery would be a long process, and she planned to take it one day at a time.