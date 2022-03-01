Kate Middleton’s Best Red Carpet Moments

Kate Middleton’s sister-in-law Meghan Markle may have been the actress in the family, but when it comes to red carpet styling, the Duchess of Cambridge may have her California-based in-law beat. Markle has walked a number of red carpets thanks to her past as an actress and model, but it’s amazing to see how different her red carpet style is compared to Middleton’s.

Kate Middleton’s Amazing Red Carpet Styling

The vast majority of Markle’s red carpet appearances came before she married into the royal family. At that time, Markle largely favored shorter hemlines and sometimes plunging necklines. After her wedding to Prince Harry, however, she had to follow the same fashion protocols as Middleton and other women in the royal family.

A Little Rule Breaking Never Hurt Anyone

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 12: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend the 70th EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Albert Hall on February 12, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Daniel Leal-Olivas- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth, as the ruling monarch, sets the tone for how others in the royal family behave and display themselves in public. She’s made clear over the years that she prefers women to dress conservatively and modestly, with no exposed shoulders or high hemlines. That being said, royal women have been delicately casting those strict rules aside in recent years, and Middleton has been leading the charge.

Though she might sometimes choose to flout royal convention, Middleton tends to prefer long, flowing gowns when she struts the red carpet. Her husband of over 10 years, Prince William, generally rocks a black tux when he accompanies Middleton, which makes her vibrant ensembles stand out even more.

Glowing Vision Of Maternal Beauty

Britain’s Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (R) and Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attend the BAFTA British Academy Film Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London on February 18, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / CHRIS JACKSON (CHRIS JACKSON/AFP via Getty Images)

One of our favorite of the royal couple’s red carpet moments came when Middleton was pregnant with her youngest child, Prince Louis. Although Middleton has admitted to being “not the happiest of pregnant people” in the early months due to her hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe vomiting, she looks every inch a beacon of impending motherhood.

Middleton Is Angelic In Pure White

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 10: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on February 10, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Of all the colors Middleton wears on the red carpet, we love seeing her in white the most. There’s just something about the color that makes everything about Middleton, from her rosy cheeks to her shining brown hair, pop even more than usual. It’s also a surefire way for her to stand out in the crowd, as if she wasn’t already.

LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 02: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge (L) and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 02, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

During her appearance at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020, Middleton wore a gown that still remains on our minds. The dress was so gorgeous, it would have made anyone else who wore it completely invisible as eyes focused on it instead. Such is Middleton’s natural charisma, however, that our eyes stayed glued to her. The event came about just before most of the world headed into lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, so it would be another year before we saw the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on the red carpet.

The Whole Family, Minus Some Key Players

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 28: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales at the World Premiere of “NO TIME TO DIE” at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images for EON Productions, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, and Universal Pictures)

The next time we saw Middleton on the red carpet, it was a family affair. Whenever there’s a new James Bond movie premiere, she and other high-ranking members of the royal family, like her husband Prince William and his father Prince Charles, are always in attendance. Camilla Parker Bowles accompanied Charles on the red carpet as well.

Utterly Elegant And Composed

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 17: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Earthshot Prize 2021 at Alexandra Palace on October 17, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Alberto Pezzali – WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Middleton’s next red carpet came shortly after, with Middleton accompanying William to the Earthshot Prize event. Shockingly, William didn’t drag out his old tux for the event. Instead, he surprised and impressed the crowds with his dark green, velvet suit jacket and turtleneck. He stood as a stark contrast to his wife, who chose a pale lilac dress.

A Slinky Little Number

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 18: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert Hall on November 18, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The latest red carpet fashion from Middleton has been just as impressive as all the ones that came before it. Middleton stunned in a long-sleeved, floor-length green gown that sparkled almost as brightly as her smile. Apparently no longer content to let his wife shine on her own, William pulled out a dark blue, velvet suit jacket that contrasts nicely with Middleton’s jewel-toned frock. The couple certainly makes a gorgeous duo on the red carpet.

