Kate Kaufling, University of Kentucky Dancer, Dead at 20

A University of Kentucky dancer, Kate Kaufling, tragically died at the young age of 20 after battling cancer for months.

Back in June of 2023, doctors diagnosed Kaufling with an aggressive form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma. This came after the student-athlete noticed lumps and swollen lymph nodes. Unfortunately, she passed away on Easter, after rounds of cancer treatments.

“We are all saddened by Kate’s passing,” Kaufling’s dance team coach Dawn Walter said. “She was brave until the very end and all of us can draw inspiration from the courageous battle that she fought. Our thoughts, prayers and love are with the Kaufling family.”

According to TMZ, Kaufling was a nursing major with a 4.0 GPA and was part of the college’s dance team with her twin sister, Abbey.

“Kate was a joy to coach and to be around,” Walters said in a statement. “Her smile could light up a room and she was beloved by all … We will remember her for the tough battle she fought with osteosarcoma over the past year.”

UK Executive Associate Athletics Director Sandy Bell added that Kaufling was an “amazing student.”

“Even during her cancer treatments, Kate kept up with her studies, setting an amazing example for her teammates,” she said. “Kate was beloved by all who knew her and she will be deeply missed.”

Just back in January, Kaufling shared a video on Instagram of her ringing the bell, which signified the end of her chemotherapy treatment.

After reaching this milestone, she felt excited to start a new and “better” chapter of her life.

“Cancer is a curse I wish on no human being, but it did change my outlook on life,” she said in her caption. “Hold on to your loved ones as long as you can. Those hugs might be the only thing making them feel safe right now. Embrace your friends who treat you no differently because you’re ill. Thank God everyday for everything around you.”

Devastatingly, Kaufling passed away on March 31. She is survived by her parents, Holly and Steve Kaufling, and her twin sister, Abbey.