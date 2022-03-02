Kate Hudson Stuns In Backless Purple Valentino Dress On Miami Rooftop

Kate Hudson’s latest Instagram post has some wondering if a high-fashion brand partnership is in her future. The actress recently shared a series of photos of herself decked out head-to-toe in Valentino. The designer has long been a favorite of the actress.

Hudson’s Head-To-Toe Designer Look

The actress posed on a balcony in a purple Valentino backless minidress. She accessorized with a fuchsia blazer, white platform heels, and a matching purple handbag. It’s a bit of a change from the star’s typical posts; even though Hudson is a major celebrity, she usually posts family shots and workout videos.

The balcony Hudson posed on is in Miami, where the actress is currently attending the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival. She’s promoting her King St. Vodka brand, which she launched in November of 2019.

Why She’s In Miami

The brand launch didn’t come at the best time; COVID-19 struck just a few months later. “We had our launch party, then everything shut down,” Hudson told the Miami Herald. “I was like, Whoa! It was a really scary time for everybody.”

“During the height of the pandemic, we were all really glued to the news and sticking to things we knew,” she continued. “Now it’s time for the food and beverage industry to restrategize, look forward, and get back to a bit of normal.”

The actress kept her drink brand basic, saying, “It’s super simple. My goal was to make it good quality and sippable vodka that could combine with anything.” Fans of Hudson’s vodka also love the beautiful bottles the beverage comes in, something that the actress designed purposefully.

When developing the packaging for the alcohol, Hudson noted that there weren’t any vodka bottles she deemed aesthetically pleasing enough to show off on her home bar.

“I had all the other stuff out, but used to hide my vodka bottles,” she laughed. The bottles feature a pink and gold floral pattern. With a bottle design so eye-catching, it’s no wonder Hudson felt the need to dress accordingly!

