Kate Hudson Shares Rare Photo Of Son With His Famous Father

Kate Hudson gave her Instagram followers an inside look into an important event for her family, including a rare photo of her oldest son, Ryder, with his father, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson.

Hudson Celebrates Son’s Graduation: ‘Way To Go Baby!’

Hudson shared pictures of herself and her kids as they celebrated Ryder’s high school graduation. “Today was a big day for our family,” the actress captioned the post. “A day you talk about when your kids are little and say things like ‘hey, one day it will be 2022 and you’ll graduate from high school!’ As if that day is so far it is barely reachable. And then here we are!”

“@mr.ryderrobinson you are the most incredible young man,” she continued. “Raising you has been one of the great gifts and pleasures of my life. You bring so much to everyone’s life. You are kind, loving, generous, patient, hilarious and one of a kind. I am so excited for this next chapter. Way to go baby! Ma loves you! AND!!! To all the parents out there feeling the same thing I am today! CONGRATS! Letting your babies fly ain’t easy but fly kiddos fly!”

Ryder’s Famous Father

In addition to a picture of Ryder, Hudson, and her two other children, Bingham and Rani, the actress also shared a photo of her ex. The second photo showed Hudson, Robinson, and Ryder arm-in-arm as they celebrated his graduation.

Related: Goldie Hawn’s Grandson Reaches New Milestone, Mom Kate Hudson In Disbelief

Hudson and Robinson got married in 2000, welcoming Ryder just four years later. In 2006, the couple announced their divorce, with Robinson citing “irreconcilable differences” in his filing. The pair had joint custody of Ryder, and remain on good terms, as we can see from the recent graduation shots.

His Relationship With Another Kid With Famous Parents

With famous parents like Hudson and Robinson, it’s no surprise that Ryder has been making headlines of his own. The 18-year-old runs his own streetwear fashion line, Oddball Clothing, alongside two friends. Ryder is also in a high-profile relationship of his own.

He recently posted a series of photos to celebrate his anniversary with girlfriend Iris Apatow, the daughter of director and writer Judd Apatow and actress Leslie Mann. It seems like the couple’s famous parents approve; both moms commented with red heart emojis on his post.

Even though Hudson and Robinson called it quits long ago, it’s nice to see that the couple still has an amicable relationship and that the parents can come together on such an important day for their son.

More From Suggest