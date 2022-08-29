Kate Hudson Posted A Video Of Her Sons Showing Off The Talent They Share With Their Famous Fathers

Kate Hudson is a proud mom! In a new Instagram video, she’s showing off her sons’ exceptional music skills. Hudson may come from a family of actors, but it’s clear her sons favor their famous fathers.

Rock Stars In The Making

There’s no doubt that music runs in the family! The three great loves in Kate Hudson’s life have all been musicians. In 2000, Hudson married Black Crowes vocalist Chris Robinson, and together they welcomed their son Ryder. Then Hudson romanced Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, and she welcomed her second son, Bingham. And in 2018, she gave birth to Rani Rose, her daughter with her longtime partner, musician Danny Fujikawa.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Shares Rare Photo Of Son With His Famous Father

So, it’s no surprise that her children are showing an interest in music. In a new Instagram video, Ryder and Bingham are showing off their skills in a cover of the Deftones song “Be Quiet and Drive.”

The video is extremely impressive, and there’s no shortage of supportive words in the comments. The performance earned a series of clapping emojis from Reese Witherspoon. Canadian musician David Foster commented, “Great stuff guys!!” Rita Wilson joined in on the praises, writing, “Nothing better!!! Music forever!”

Most heartwarming of all, Bingham’s father Matt Bellamy wrote, “My rockstar boys, I’m proud” followed by a heart emoji.

Ryder Robinson Has A Budding Music Career

While 11-year-old Bingham is clearly on his way to stardom, Ryder has actually been working to get his music career off the ground. Hudson’s 18-year-old son has landed some gigs playing guitar for a band called The Codependence.

Although Matt Bellamy and Kate Hudson are no longer together, he has been a huge cheerleader for his son’s older brother. He recently attended one of Ryder’s shows and voiced his support. “@mr.ryderrobinson killing it with @thecodependence at @themintla tonight. He’s off to @nyuniversity next week, can’t believe it. Very proud of my boy!”

It just goes to show that you can’t have too many loving, supporting influences in your life. Not to mention, how many 18-year-olds can bring both get both Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy to come to their shows? It’s clear he’s a rock star in the making. Hopefully, Bingham keeps at it as well.

RELATED: Goldie Hawn’s Grandson Reaches New Milestone, Mom Kate Hudson In Disbelief

Who knows? Maybe little Rani Rose is a music protege and we just don’t know it yet. If Hudson gets any more talent in the family, we’ll just have to start a petition for them to form a family band.

More From Suggest