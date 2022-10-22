Kate Hudson’s Optical Illusion Dress Has Us Doing A Double Take

The star-studded cast of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was dressed to impress for the London premiere of the upcoming whodunit, but Kate Hudson stole the show! The actress’ dress featured an eye-popping optical illusion.

Hudson’s Show-Stopping Optical Illusion Gown

Hudson is one of many big names who are starring in Netflix’s Glass Onion, a sequel to the hugely popular Knives Out. The cast features Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, and Daniel Craig, who is reprising his role as private investigator Benoit Blanc.

Glass Onion was shown on the closing night of the London Film Festival, and Hudson lit up the red carpet in a brown YSL gown. The dress featured a large, diamond-shaped panel over her midriff, as well as two more sheer panels from the top of her hips to the hem of the dress.

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for BFI)

The see-through panels created a bit of an optical illusion when seen from a distance—instead of sheer material, it looked like Hudson was baring a lot of skin for the movie premiere.

Hudson paired the evening gown with a long, brown fur coat, and went simple when it came to hair and makeup. The actress wore her hair straight and parted in the middle, and matched her eye shadow to her lip color.

This isn’t the only noteworthy look from Hudson for the Glass Onion press tour. In Madrid, the actress wore an electric green pantsuit. For the Toronto International Film Festival, Hudson stunned in a bright red gown with an eye-catching floral accent on the shoulder.

The Actress Reveals How The Cast Spent Their Time Off-Set

It sounds like Hudson and the rest of her co-stars had a blast making the movie. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actress said, “We’re all fun, and so when we could have fun…we all really hung out.”

So, what did the star-studded cast do to unwind after long days of filming? “We were in the middle of filming a murder mystery,” Monae explained. “And we decided on our weekends, we wanted to have a murder mystery party!”

Hudson elaborated, “And also, you know, it did then turn into dance parties. So, it went from, like, mafia into dancing.” It sounds like the cast of Glass Onion really got into the spirit of the movie!

From stunning on red carpets to sharing behind-the-scenes details in interviews, Hudson is everywhere these days. Fans can’t wait to see her hit the big screen in the highly anticipated Glass Onion!

