TBT: Kate Hudson And Nick Jonas Had A Coy Fling Thanks To Their Self-Described ‘Incredible Connection’

Back in 2015, Kate Hudson and Nick Jonas had a brief fling. The rumors began after the two were introduced the same year by Hudson’s older brother, Oliver. At the time, he and Jonas were co-stars on the series Scream Queens—but it would take several months for the couple to admit to their whirlwind romance.

The two were first seen together in Florida a few months after they met. According to InStyle, Hudson traveled to Orlando to see Jonas perform at the House of Blues. While in Orlando, they also took the opportunity to visit Disney World.

They were photographed together riding a roller coaster at the most magical place on earth. The following day, Hudson and Jonas were seen having brunch together in Miami.

When the rumors first circulated, the two stars refused to address their relationship. In a 2015 interview on Bravo’s Watch What Happens: Live, Hudson was directly asked about her fling with Jonas. The actress turned to host Andy Cohen and said, “I don’t like addressing any kind of gossip.”

‘We Did Have A Beautiful Connection’

Although Hudson was unwilling to open up about their relationship, Jonas finally admitted to having a coy fling with the actress in a 2016 interview with Complex. After being asked about his sex life with the actress, Jonas opted to answer the question in a roundabout way.

“Kate’s incredible. We had an unbelievable connection as two humans who just admire things about each other, and see something in each other that’s beautiful,” the singer admitted. “Out of my best effort to respect her and her privacy, I’m not going to say if we had sex or not.”

However, Jonas didn’t stop there. In fact, he couldn’t stop gushing about Hudson and their connection. He went on to say, “We did have a beautiful connection. Even now I have so much admiration and respect. She’s amazing.”

Apparently, Hudson was pleased that the singer felt that way about her. In a 2016 interview with CBS This Morning, the actress referred to Jonas as “a sweetheart” and “a great guy” as she spoke with host Gayle King.

Within a few months of the Complex interview, the “unbelievable connection” between Hudson and Jonas seemed to disappear. By May 2016, Hudson was seen getting cozy with musician Diplo, while Jonas was spotted with actress Lily Collins.

Now, seven years after their fling began, the stars have each settled down with long-term partners. Hudson is engaged to musician Danny Fujikawa, and the pair shares one child. Jonas has been married to actress Priyanka Chopra since 2018, and they welcomed a daughter via surrogate in 2022.

Although their connection wasn’t forever, Jonas and Hudson seem to have nothing but respect for each other.

