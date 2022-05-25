Kate Hudson Credits Her Youthful Glow To Her New Customizable Serum Concentrates

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links.

According to Kate Hudson, an American actress and businesswoman, beauty begins from the inside out. By cofounding Fabletics, an athletic clothing brand with a trendy twist, and INBLOOM, a nutrition company that creates plant-based supplement powders, the Almost Famous actress keeps busy maintaining her healthy lifestyle. ‌

Hudson, who describes herself as a cosmetic investigator via Instagram, recently teamed up with Juice Beauty to give her fans the inside scoop on how to include some organic beauty products into their skincare routines.

If you follow Hudson on Insta you’d know that she’s been absolutely taken with Juice Beauty’s Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask. ‌According to Hudson, the secret to her glowing complexion is the mask’s skin-smoothing, nourishing ingredients. Juice Beauty’s mask is brimming with hyaluronic acid, acacia, rose-petal photopigment, and vitamin C. Furthermore, it detoxifies pores and remarkably brightens skin.

While‌ ‌Hudson’s‌ ‌mask‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌must-have,‌ ‌she‌ ‌realized she could give it a deserving boost. Juice Beauty Revitalizing Cocktail Concentrates is the answer. And, it takes the holy grail of face masks to a whole new‌ ‌level.

Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Revitalizing Cocktail Concentrates

Kate Hudson Juice Beauty Revitalizing Cocktail Concentrates are not just any serum. Taking to Instagram, Hudson alongside her adorable daughter Rani, shared exactly how they’re magical.

“Enhance [your] mask, boost your skin! Serum time! With my @juicebeauty Cocktail Concentrates! I have been using over the past year and all three of these serums are spectacular 🌸 ENJOY!” Hudson captions on her Instaworthy clip.

Customization,‌ ‌flexibility, and fun are the trademarks of Juice Beauty‌ ‌Serums. ‌Easily‌ ‌create‌ ‌your own‌ ‌custom‌ ‌skincare‌ ‌cocktail‌ ‌based on your changing skincare needs throughout the‌ ‌day. ‌

Hudson’s Revitalizing Cocktail Concentrates Kit includes‌ ‌everything‌ ‌you‌ ‌need‌ ‌to‌ ‌customize‌ ‌your skincare‌ ‌routine. ‌In the video, Rani and Hudson mix a few drops of their favorite cocktail concentrate into the Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask, into the included bamboo bowl.

It’s that simple! “These cocktail concentrates are 🔥🔥,” Juice Beauty comments, and we couldn’t agree more!

Juice Beauty Revitalizing Cocktail Concentrates Serum Benefits

(Juice Beauty)

Age Defy Energizing Cocktail Concentrate

Are you searching for the fountain‌ ‌of‌ ‌youth? ‌Look‌ ‌no‌ ‌further. ‌Infused with free-radical fighting, antioxidant ingredients like Elderberry and Matcha Tea, the Age Defy Energizing Cocktail Concentrate helps keep ‌skin‌ ‌glowing.

Clarifying Toning Cocktail Concentrate

Tame oily, acne-prone skin with this gentle Clarifying Toning Cocktail Concentrate. ‌Skin’s natural oil balance is maintained with the help of soothing ingredients, such as bamboo extract, witch hazel, and coconut juice.

Hydrating Radiance Cocktail Concentrate

Whether‌ ‌you‌ ‌have‌ ‌dry‌ ‌or‌ ‌oily‌ ‌skin,‌ ‌the‌ ‌Hydrating‌ ‌Radiance‌ ‌Cocktail‌ ‌Concentrate‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌powerful hydrator ‌that is suitable for all skin types. By combining vegan acacia collagen with natural, soothing CoQ-10 beads in algae, this serum will give your skin an‌ ‌impressive makeup-free glow.

The Kit Is A Mega Deal

Along with the three serums listed above, Hudson’s new Juicy Beauty Kit also includes her go-to Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask. All products are formulated without parabens, petroleum, silicones, artificial dyes, and synthetic fragrance.

Additionally, the kit includes a small wooden bowl and spatula for easy mixing and skincare customization. Each concentrate can be added to the Revitalizing Acacia + Rose Powder Mask or your favorite moisturizer for easy application. Alone, the products would retail for $85, but you can snag the entire kit for only $45! Shop Kate Hudson Revitalizing Cocktail Concentrates Kit exclusively at Ulta.com.

