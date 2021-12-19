Kate Hudson Baking Brownies With Her Daughter Is The Cutest Thing We’ve Seen All Week

Kate Hudson is enjoying the holiday season this year by baking some healthy yet tasty brownies with her adorable daughter, Rani Rose, on Instagram. It is a cute little glimpse into a family life that, at the end of the day, doesn’t look much different than our own. Just a mother and daughter enjoying a quiet moment together, with a tasty reward at the end of it.

Everyone Loves Brownies

To see Hudson and her daughter dressed up in pajamas cooking brownies on a winter evening immediately evokes feelings of warmth and nostalgia. Many of us can attest to doing the same thing with our moms and grandmas growing up. Those kinds of memories end up being the most powerful later in life. Simple pleasures, we call them.

The simple moments of just making a baked treat with our mothers, sticking our finger in the batter, and getting yelled at, but in the sweetest tones. It’s a sweet little trip down memory lane, and this social media post just shows us that celebrities are really no different than us. We all want the same thing in life: Brownies. Oh, and a loving family we can share those brownies with, of course.

By far the most relatable and cutest moment happens when three-year-old Rani properly breaks an egg into the bowl. She’s so darn proud of herself, and Hudson is proud too. It’s just adorable.

An Adorable Ad

Granted, it’s an ad read, so you know Hudson got hit up with some pretty pennies for this moment of nostalgia baiting. But regardless, if it works, it works. Plus Hudson’s daughter gets to look back at the video in 20 years and relive these wonderful moments with her mom.

On top of all that, dark chocolate sea salt brownies made with healthy ingredients do sound amazing, so nostalgia and an ad read that worked? That is no small feat to pull off, and Hudson does it with grace. Simple Mills needs to give this woman a raise. She clearly knows what she is doing and just how to do it.

