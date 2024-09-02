kate-beckinsale-rocks-sparkly-bodysuit-and-sky-high-heels-in-new-photos

Actress Kate Beckinsale has appeared in several big-screen productions. Van Helsing, A Quiet Place, and Underworld: Evolution, just to name a few.

However, Beckinsale is looking to put on a one-woman show with her latest outfit. Beckinsale recently attended the Venice Film Festival and her ensemble did not include any pants…

Kate Beckinsale Goes Pantless at Venice Film Festival

“The events were a glamorous lead-up to Beckinsale’s 51st birthday bash in July at the Mistress of Mayfair in London. Keeping the no-pants trend alive and well, she wore nothing but a belted sequin bodysuit by Rahul Mishra and polka-dot tights,” PEOPLE wrote.

Beckinsale has had a rough time as a late. She recently popped out with a new look. However, it was not received well by social media, as Beckinsale was accused of having plastic surgery. She recently took to Instagram to address those rumors.

Kate Gets Honest on Body Shaming

She also notes that all of the negativity has begun to take a “toll” on her.

“I hate talking about this because I hate adding to this conversation but I’m doing it because insidious bullying of any kind over time takes a toll,” she said in the post.

“I am accused of having had unrecognizable surgery/using Botox using fillers/being obsessed with looking younger. And it’s really such a tiresome and subtly vicious way to bully a person. I don’t actually do any of those things”