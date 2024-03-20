Megan Fox Reveals All Plastic Surgery Procedures She’s Had Done

Ever since she made her appearance on the big screen for the Transformers movie series, actress Megan Fox has been lauded as one of the hottest actresses. But Fox recently revealed that she has had some assistance along the way via plastic surgery.

“I had my boobs done when I was 21 or 22. Had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids,” she said. “I had to have them redone very recently because [with] the first set, I didn’t have enough body fat to disguise [them], you could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set.”

Fox went on to say that she has never had a Brazilian butt lift (BBL) or buccal fat removal, or a facelift.

“I will only ever put fat in; I will never be taking fat out. Which leads me to; I’ve never had any liposuction or body contouring or anything like that.”

Simon Cowell Warned About Plastic Surgery

Former American Idol judge Simon Cowell has earned a reputation for being a very tough music critic. And now a group of plastic surgeons are ready to return the favor. Cowell made an appearance on a British game show earlier this month and had yet another different look.

Although he probably won’t admit it, Cowell has had plastic surgery recently. The result is concerning to some plastic surgeons who spoke to Page Six.

“He just looks like he has way too much volume in his face, which is usually way too much filler in his face,” celebrity plastic surgeon Dr. Ramtin Kassir said.

“As Botox wears off in three months, Simon can reassess his options, potentially opting for a more natural approach to Botox or exploring alternative medical-grade treatments for subtle wrinkle reduction”

Cardi B Gets Honest on Getting Work Done

Although most celebrities are modest about getting surgery, there are some people, like rap star Cardi B, who are more transparent about the work they’ve gotten done.

“I did fillers on my nose in 2019. And that s— f—— my nose up. I was like, ‘Oh my God, what did I do to myself?’” Cardi said.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also wants to clear up the stigma about people who do get surgery. She says it has nothing to do with their insecurities.

“This is the tricky thing about a lot of people. People will assume when you do surgery or something, you’re so insecure about yourself or you hate yourself, and that’s just not the truth,” she added.

“If I want to correct something, if I want to do a little something-something like … I’m gonna do it. So I like being perfect. I like a certain type of body, like, for myself.”