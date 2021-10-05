Kat Dennings Reveals Her Most Cherished Possession, And It’s From A Surprising Celebrity

Recently a lot of the content on Kat Dennings‘ Instagram has been to promote her voice acting gig for the new Sandman comic book on Audible. However, the actress switched things up yesterday and revealed the possession she most values in her life. Keep reading to find out how Dennings came in ownership of such a rare souvenir.

What Is Kat Dennings’ Most Cherished Possession?

Yesterday Kat Dennings let her fans in on a little secret as she revealed what one of her most prized possessions is on Instagram. The Dollface star shared a picture of a card signed by none other than comedy legend Steve Martin.

“This certifies that you have had a personal encounter with me and that you found me warm, polite, intelligent, and funny,” the card read with Steve Martin’s signature below the message. Dennings admitted that she had some help getting the card, as it was “secured for me by my brother,” she wrote in the picture’s caption.

It’s clear the signed card means a lot to the 2 Broke Girls star, as she described it as her “All-time most coveted item.” The actress then goes on to add a little humor to her caption for her fans and followers. “Of course, I can’t confirm any of the claims written here,” she wrote before adding, “but I suspect they’re all accurate.”

The photo was well-received by Dennings’ 4.7 million Instagram followers, including a couple of fellow actresses. 2 Broke Girls co-star Beth Behrs made sure to give the post a like and comment, along with Criminal Minds actress Kirsten Vangsness. Vangsness thanked Dennings for sharing the photo because she’s “dreamed of seeing one of these in real life.”

Steve Martin Autographed Cards

Kat Dennings has a pretty good reason to call a signed Steve Martin card one of her “most coveted” items, as the comedian no longer hands them out to fans. Initially, Martin resorted to the pre-signed cards because they saved time when interacting with his fans.

However, his opinion has since shifted. Apparently, Martin now finds the cards unnecessary after learning fans valued the one-on-one encounter more. “I did do that once, and people think I still do it,” Martin explained before adding he only handed out the cards for “six months in the ’80s, and I found people didn’t quite get it.”

You’d think that Steve Martin wouldn’t have the time (or energy) to interact with his fans at his level of fame. Even though one of the world’s greatest comedic minds no longer hands out the cards, he doesn’t shy away from meeting as many of his admirers as he can.