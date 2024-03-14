Karl Wallinger, Member of The Waterboys, Dead at 66

Karl Wallinger, a musician best known as the lead of the band World Party and his time with the Waterboys, has reportedly passed away at the age of 66.

Wallinger passed away on Sunday, March 10. Although his publicist announced his passing, they did not reveal the actual cause of death.

Karl Wallinger notably joined the Waterboys in 1983. He played in the live band touring and contributed to the group’s second album, A Pagan Place. However, due to creative differences with Waterboys founder, Mike Scott, Wallinger ended up leaving the group in 1985.

He then started World Party. The Post noted through that group, Wallinger was able to create a source that was influenced by the Beatles as well as Bob Dylan, Sly Stone, and Van Morrison.

The group was highly successful and even aided Sinead O’Connor with her 1988 debut, The Lion and the Cobra. She appeared on the World Party’s first album and was a guest on the group’s second LP.

World Party continued on until 2015. Following their 2015 North American tour, the bandmates parted ways.

Karl Wallinger is survived by wife Suzie Zamit, son Louis Wallinger, daughter Nancy Zamit, and two grandchildren.

Peter Gabriel Is Among Those Who Paid Tribute to Karl Wallinger

Not long after Karl Wallinger’s death was announced, many fans and collaborators took to social media to pay tribute to the late musician.

Among those posted was Peter Gabriel. “Shocked and saddened to learn we no longer have Karl Wallinger with us,” Gabriel shared on X (formerly Twitter). “I had admired his work from afar but it was when we did a Real World Recording Week together that I had the most creative and fun week I have ever had in the studio.”

“Karl was overflowing with wonderful musical ideas that blew us all away, all delivered with terrible jokes that had us laughing uncontrollably all day and night. He was such a gifted, natural writer and player, it was a tap that he could turn on at will, effortlessly.”

Gabriel continued on to write about Karl Wallinger’s personality. “Like many a great comic and many great musicians, melancholy was strong in the mix, but his charm, humility, intelligence, and razor-sharp wit made him great company.”

“Karl was an abundant talent and we have been given extraordinary music and memories from this extraordinary man.”

Despite their past, Mike Scott also posted a tribute to Karl Wallinger. “Travel on well my old friend. You are one of the finest musicians I’ve ever known,” he wrote.