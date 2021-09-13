Karl Cook Breaks Silence Amid Kaley Cuoco Divorce

Kaley Cuoco‘s estranged husband Karl Cook has broken his silence as the former couple continues to make news after their shock divorce announcement. Cuoco, 35, filed to end her second marriage on September 3, having since erased her status as equestrian Cook‘s wife on Instagram. Now, billionaire heir, Karl Cook is speaking out amid the split.

Karl Cooks Breaks Silence After Kaley Cuoco Files For Divorce

He posted to Instagram three days ago, sharing a “walking and talking” video, also apologizing for his absence. Speaking for over 8 minutes and admitting it’s “been a while” and that he’d been “dealing with some stuff,” the horse fanatic held up an alcoholic beverage as he told fans that if they’d tuned in to hear what’s been “going on” in his life, that they can “tune out, because I’m not going to.”

Instead of addressing his three-year marriage crumbling, Cook confirmed he’s in Michigan and focusing on the “walking and talking” series he said he’s found “therapeutic.” The glass of bourbon was mentioned, with Karl Cook also sharing videos of himself horseback riding. Horse talk got intense, with a caption mentioning his horse Kalinka.

“Walking and talking!!! Finally!” Cook wrote, adding: “Sorry for my absence but I hope the glory that is Kalikna will quell your displeasure.” Scroll for photos after the video.

Shock Divorce Announcement

Labor Day weekend brought sitcom star Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook’s joint split announcement. Speaking via a rep, the two stated:

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions. We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together.”

They added: There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” continuing: “We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.

Court filings have since shown that HBO Max star Cuoco has denied her ex spousal support based on a prenup the former couple signed. The actress, who wishes to keep her jewelry and other possessions, is said to have inked an “ironclad” prenup prior to wedding Cook in 2018. Cuoco was married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016. She’s currently in Germany to shoot Season 2 of The Flight Attendant.