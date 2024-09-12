‘Karate Kid’ Star Chad McQueen Dead at 63, Cause of Death Revealed

Actor Chad McQueen, best remembered for playing Dutch in The Karate Kid franchise, has died. He was 63 years old.

McQueen’s cause of death was revealed to be organ failure. This was confirmed by his longtime attorney, Arthur Barens, per TMZ.

Just heard that Chad McQueen passed away. Besides Johnny Lawrence, Dutch was my favorite Cobra Kai member.



“Points or no points, you’re dead meat. Dead meat.”



RIP Chad McQueen pic.twitter.com/4RPeKE02Pg — Dr. A.C. Cristales (@ac_cristales) September 12, 2024

‘Karate Kid’ Star Chad McQueen Dies at 63, Cause of Death Revealed

Per TMZ, McQueen suffered an injury years ago that untimely led to his fatal organ failure. He was surrounded by his children, his life partner, and his attorney when he passed.

While best known for his role in The Karate Kid, McQueen also starred role in the 1993 film Firepower. McQueen was rumored to be reprising his Karate Kid role for the final season of Cobra Kai. However, his lawyer told TMZ that those rumors were false.

Cobra Kai creator, Hayden Schlossberg, stated that he tried to get McQueen for the final season but failed to do so. He also posted a tribute to McQueen on X.

RIP Chad McQueen. We tried to get him in Cobra Kai and unfortunately couldn’t make that work but we had fun conversations with him. Karate Kid/Cobra Kai fans will always remember his wild character Dutch. Wishing his family the best during this tough time. https://t.co/lz36AqNQoX — Hayden Schlossberg (@McSchlossberg) September 12, 2024

Like his father, Steve McQueen, Chad also had a passion for racing cars. He was a professional race car driver and competed in the Baja 1000 and Motocross. At just 12 years old, McQueen won the World Mini Grand Prix.

This is a developing story.