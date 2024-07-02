kanye-west-sparks-wild-rumors-following-unexpected-moscow-visit

Kanye West is back in the news for once again being in the thick of controversy. The “All of the Lights” artist recently took a trip to Moscow, Russia.

The decision to visit Moscow has stirred up the rumor mill. Especially because the country is currently at odds with Ukraine.

Kanye West’s Trip to Moscow Sparks Speculation

There had been speculation that the reason for West’s visit was to Visit Russian designer Gosha Rubchinsky who is preparing to celebrate a birthday. The reason for his visit has yet to be determined. However, Russian producer Yana Rudkovskaya did confirm that West has indeed landed in Moscow.

“Kanye West is already in Moscow! This is super news!” Rudkovskaya said.

“Staying in the very heart of the capital! Fingers crossed for the show at Luzhniki! [stadium].”

There appears to never be a shortage of drama in the West household. Although it appears that Kanye’s visit to Russia is harmless, the Grammy-winning artist always appears to have something else up his sleeve. Stay tuned to see what comes next.

West, Contractor in Dispute Over Home Design

Ye has been in the news recently surrounding his Tadao-Ando-designed home. The New Yorker released a thorough examination of the 47-year-old rapper’s home on Monday. The article described how Ye had planned to “remix” the property. But the result was a destroyed dwelling devoid of all the necessities.

According to reports, the rapper wanted to convert the 4,000 square foot, Tadao Ando-designed house into a minimalist architectural style. In the New Yorker’s report contractor Tony Saxon details being instructed to, among other things, eliminate the kitchen, bathroom, and other facilities.

Saxon was also informed that the rapper did not “want any of the wood to show” in the home. So he was asked to paint over shelves, cabinets, closets, and even black-and-white marble in a bathroom.

According to TMZ, Ye attempted to list the property on the market for $53 million with the help of Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim last December. Months before the listing, Saxon filed a lawsuit against Ye for unpaid wages and workplace injuries after being allegedly fired in retaliation over safety complaints.