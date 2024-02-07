Kanye West’s Wife Bianca Censori Goes Naked Under Clear Raincoat in Public Outing

Not letting the Los Angeles rainy weather impact her and Kanye West’s latest pubic outing, Biance Censori was spotted out and about wearing only a clear raincoat.

While making her way to a music studio, onlookers were able to witness the interesting fashion choice. Despite looking nude, TMZ reports she may have been wearing a nude-colored thong. She wore thigh-high boots with the clear raincoat. Lettering on the coat covered her chest.

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori seen going to the studio last night. pic.twitter.com/bUvhx9IvcH — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 7, 2024

Meanwhile, Kanye West was completely covered from head to toe with a black ensemble and mask while walking with Bianca Censori. He also wore a khaki-colored poncho. While at the music studio, the couple allegedly met with Playboi Carti.

West later posted on Instagram with a cryptic 1. However, he later deleted it and posted a video of him and his eldest daughter North singing together. “TALKING/ONCE AGAIN,” he wrote in the caption. “Directed by D’INNOCENZO BROTHERS cinematography BY MATTEO COCCO.”

Kanye West Claims Venues Won’t Book Him After Multiple Controversies

The latest rainy outing comes just after Kanye West reportedly stated that venues won’t book him.

According to Page Six, West claimed that he was having a difficult time booking venues for his music gigs. He subtly claimed that his past rants may have something to do with the rejections.

“I have not been allowed to perform in a year,” Kanye West reportedly stated. “Feels like the Elvis Presley movie.”

West did say that the only arena he’s been able to book for his tour is the United Center in Chicago. “We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes,” he claimed. “And I just want to express to everybody out there to see if it’s anyone that can help with this. It’s the only arena that I had access to in the past year.”

Kanye West further claimed that when he calls venues, he gets rejected. “You know why that is,” he pointed out. “So if there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do.”

It was further reported that the stateside venues he was able to book with are the Petco Park in San Diego, Calif., SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and multiple New York City venues. For his international audiences, he was able to book at the Galaxy Arena in Hong Kong. There were venues in Brazil, China, and Egypt that booked him as well.

West deleted everything he posted about the situation.