kanye-west-performs-at-wrestling-event-in-japan

Grammy Award winner Kanye West is always trying his hand at different things. Most recently he entered the world of combat sports entertainment.

That’s right, egendary fashion designer Alexander Wang held a wrestling event on Monday that featured a surprise musical performance: Kanye West.

Ye performed Vultures last night at a Pro Wrestling Event in Japan pic.twitter.com/pOieGyvJxU — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) June 17, 2024

Kanye Performs At Alexander Wang’s Wrestling Event

Kanye appeared in Tokyo, Japan where he performed a medley of songs in the ring at Wangmania. The event was put together by Wang. It included elements from the fashion and music industries, as well as the obvious – wrestling.

So Ye, accompanied by Ty Dolla Sign gave a live rendition of songs from their latest collab like “Talking” and their title track “Vultures.”

The show was headlined by Mizuki & Nao Kakuta taking on Miyu Yamashita & Yuki Kamifuku in tag team action.

West in Hot Water Over Home Redesign

Ye has been in the news recently surrounding his Tadao-Ando designed home. The New Yorker released a thorough examination of the 47-year-old rapper’s home on Monday. The article described how Ye had planned to “remix” the property. But the result was a destroyed dwelling devoid of all the necessities.

According to reports, the rapper wanted to convert the 4,000 square foot, Tadao Ando-designed house into a minimalist architectural style. In the New Yorker’s report contractor Tony Saxon details being instructed to, among other things, eliminate the kitchen, bathroom, and other facilities.

Saxon was also informed that the rapper did not “want any of the wood to show” in the home. And was asked to paint over shelves, cabinets, closets, and even black-and-white marble in a bathroom.

According to TMZ, Ye attempted to list the property on the market for $53 million with the help of Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim last December. Months before the listing, Saxon filed a lawsuit against Ye for unpaid wages and workplace injuries after being allegedly fired in retaliation over safety complaints.