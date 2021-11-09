Kanye West Still Considers Kim His Wife, How She Feels About That Amid Pete Davidson Romance Rumors

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have recently sparked dating rumors, but it looks like Kanye West won’t go down without a fight. The rapper recently referred to Kardashian as his “wife” and expressed that he still wants the couple “to be together.”

“SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ because they just wanted to get that bar off,” West said on an episode of Revolt TV’s Drink Champs podcast. “And I ain’t never even seen the papers, we’re not even divorced.” He added, “They ain’t no joke to me. My kids want their parents to stay together. I want us to be together.”

Does Kim Want To Reconcile?

A source close to Kardashian told E! News that she knows how the “Gold Digger” rapper feels, but “there’s no chance of reconciliation at this point.” Another source added that the SKIMS founder wasn’t surprised by his latest comments: “She knows he has his feelings and doesn’t hold back on sharing them. Kanye has made it very clear he doesn’t want to get divorced and wants her to reconsider.”

West’s remarks about Kardashian came after she was seen holding hands with SNL star Pete Davidson at an outing to Knott’s Berry Farm. The pair have also been seen hanging out in New York City, Davidson’s hometown. Even though people are speculating about their relationships, the reality star “isn’t looking to date anyone right now. She’s loving this time in her life and is having a lot of fun.”

Davidson is known for his womanizing ways; the comedian has been seen with stars like Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, and Phoebe Dynevor, and was even engaged to Ariana Grande. He and Kardashian seem to have hit it off after her appearance on SNL.

‘Only A Matter Of Time’ Until Kanye Flips

Kardashian officially filed for divorce in February of this year after six years of marriage. The two still seem to be on amicable terms, with Kardashian participating in a mock marriage ceremony for West’s Donda release party and the rapper helping Kardashian prepare for her SNL debut.

Some Kardashian insiders feel that Kardashian’s appearances with Davidson might send the rapper into a tailspin. “He just unfollowed her on Instagram, but we think it’s only a matter of time until Kanye has an outburst,” one source told Page Six.

Despite the rapper’s comments to the contrary, legal proceedings have moved forward. The stars’ lawyers have sorted out the division of assets, awarding Kardashian the Hidden Hills estate she once shared with West.