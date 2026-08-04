UFC Fighter Dies From ‘Apparent Heart Attack’: Allan Nascimento Was 34

UFC fighter Allan Nascimento has passed away weeks after his latest fight.

Videos by Suggest

In a statement, the UFC confirmed the news.

“This morning, Monday, August 3rd, our beloved fighter and exemplary flyweight, Allan Nascimento, was found unresponsive after suffering an apparent heart attack in his sleep,” the statement reads. “Despite the efforts of the responding medical team, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Allan’s family, friends, teammates, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Nascimento participated at the UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi in June. He lost to Mitch Raposo by split decision.

Born in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 11, 1991, Nascimento began training in Muay Thai when he was 15 years old. He started his professional fighting career in 2011.

After participating in Brazilian regional promotions, Nascimento was invited to Dana White’s Contender Series Brazil. He faced off against Racilian Paiva in August 2018. However, he lost the fight by split decision.

Nascimento participated in 29 martial arts fights, winning 22 of his matches. He was nicknamed “Puro Osso,” which is Portuguese for “skin and bones” as he was 5-foot-8 and 125 pounds.

Fellow Fighter Mourns Nascimento’s Sudden Death

In a post on his Instagram Stories, Charles Oliveira, one of the fighters at Chute Boxe, where Nascimento trained, mourned him in a tribute post.

“Today I lost a brother that the fight game gave me,” Oliveira wrote. “Thank you for always being by my side, for sharing the mats and the corner. I have nothing but gratitude for having you with me — in training, in the corner, and just hanging out. I love you, man; you’re a legend.”

He then added, “My brother, I can’t even believe it; you will be deeply missed.”

Chute Boxe also posted a tribute.

“Today our team loses much more than an athlete,” the post reads. “We lost a warrior, a friend, a dedicated competitor, and an extraordinary human being who earned the respect and admiration of all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

The gym further shared, “Allan inspired inside and out of the tatams with his determination, humility, respect, and fighting spirit. Your presence will be missed immeasurable, rest in peace Allan, your name, your story and your legacy will live forever through our star.”