scott-eastwood-reveals-the-a-list-actor-he-once-got-into-an-on-set-altercation-with

Scott Eastwood is getting real about the Hollywood A-listers he has worked with in the past.

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During his recent appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, the son of acting legend Clint Eastwood spoke out about the one A-lister he got into an altercation with on the set of his 2014 film Fury. It was Shia LaBeouf.

Referring to the fellow actor as a “psychopath,” Eastwood stated, “Look, Shia is clearly tormented and has maybe got some stuff going on. It was tough. One day, he was having an episode and thought I shouldn’t be spitting tobacco on the tank — which was in the script — and then I finally said enough is enough.”

Eastwood then recalled how the confrontation started. “I said, ‘F— you. Stop pulling your s—.’ I said, ‘I’m gonna whoop your a–.'”

The actor then said that he and LaBeouf’s co-star, Brad Pitt, had to step in and break up the “tense moment.”

Eastwood also described LaBeouf as a “very method” actor. He recalled the former Disney Channel star pulling out one of his teeth and cutting himself to get into his Fury character.

“And I remember thinking, ‘OK. This guy’s crazy. I’m just gonna keep clear from this guy. I don’t play this game,'” Eastwood noted.

He then pointed out that “everyone had moments with Shia” on the 2014 action film’s set.

Regarding his advice to LaBeouf, Eastwood declared, “Grow the f— up. It’s funny. The film industry attracts psychopaths because it’s art and business and they kind of intersect.”

LaBeouf Experience Conflicts on Other Film Sets

This isn’t the first time LaBeouf’s on-set behavior has been an issue.

According to Page Six, the actor was involved in rumored conflict on the set of his 2012 film Lawless. It was alleged that he knocked out his co-star, Tom Hardy.

LaBeouf later addressed the rumors, stating on Hot Ones that he and Hardy were “roughhousing.”

“Yeah, it’s a bunch of bulls–t,” LaBeouf said at the time. “We used to wrestle all the time, and he’s a big f–king person, especially then. He was getting ready [to play] Bane [in The Dark Knight Rises].”

Despite LaBeouf’s denial, Lawless director John Hillcoat seemingly confirmed the on-set confrontation occurred, resulting in both actors needing to be restrained.

“There was definitely a fight between them,” Hillcoat said during an interview with Collider. “It escalated to the point where they had to both be restrained. But I was very pleased to hear it didn’t go that way because I would hate to see the outcome.”