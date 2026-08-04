‘The Voice’ Rocked by Massive Exit After 30 Seasons

It’s the end of an era at The Voice, as the show experiences a massive production exit.

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According to The Sun, Carson Daly has quietly quit The Voice as its host after 15 years and 30 seasons. A source close to the production confirmed the news.

“Carson Daly is out,” the insider stated. “He’s not hosting Season 31. He wasn’t able to make the upcoming season’s schedule work with his Today Show schedule. So his Today workload, mixed with not wanting to be away from family this next year, made him say ‘no’ to hosting 31.”

However, the source pointed out that Daly will remain as an executive producer of the show and “the door is open” if he wants to return to his hosting duties for Season 32.

Daly is currently filming Season 30 of the show. He first started hosting during The Voice’s first season, which premiered in 2011. He has been the show’s only host.

Daly shares four children with his wife, Siri Pinter, whom he married in 2015. He and his family live in New York.

Rumors Circulate About Who Will Replace Daly As ‘The Voice’ Host

Meanwhile, several stars are reportedly being considered to replace Daly as The Voice host.

TV Insider reported that Reddit threads indicate the show is looking to Keke Palmer to serve as the show’s new host. Posts by Reddit users claimed they recently attended a live show taping and stated Daly was not present, and Palmer was serving as the host.

The show is set to return next month, with Kelly Clarkson, Riley Green, Queen Latifah, and Adam Levine as the Season 30 coaches.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Latifah spoke about her coach “shtick.”

“I wonder what they’re gonna call me,” she said. “Coach La, yo Coach Queen! The Royal Rebels! It’s the Royal Rebels right here! What’s good?’ I don’t know, I gotta get in the mirror — I’m working on it! I’m working on my shtick, I gotta get in the mirror with it.”

Green also told the media outlet that the season is “gonna be awesome.”

“I’m so excited about getting to go,” he shared. “And I think probably more than anything help out some new up-and-coming artists. I imagine I’ll get a little more attached than I realize I will. I think it’ll be surprising to know what I’m drawn to; you know, people probably think it’s traditional country, but I grew up listening to all kinds of music. It’s gonna be fun.”