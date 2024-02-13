Kanye West Roasted for Lip ‘Bubble’ After Getting $850K Titanium Dentures

Not long after he had $850,000 titanium dentures placed, Kanye West was criticized for ending up with a lip bubble.

In one of his latest Instagram videos, West spoke about posting over-revealing pictures/videos of his wife, Bianca Censori.

“Y’all, I just want to tell everybody I posted my wife three times on purpose,” Kanye West stated. “So what I’m saying is, I delivered the album. And people still in my comments talking ’bout, ‘Why you posting your wife?’ ‘Cause she makes me happy. That’s why y’all happy with the music because I’m happy. You understand?”

West encouraged Instagram to say “nothing negative” about his posts in the future. “If you don’t like my page and don’t like what I’m posting, go f–k yourself. Seriously, leave me — leave the king — the f— alone. I don’t care bro. I’m going to post my wife as much as I want. Go post your wife on your f–king Instagram.”

Although he was attempting to capture attention with his words, many Instagram viewers couldn’t help but notice Kanye West’s titanium teeth and the bubble on his upper lip. “What’s going on with ya lip I’m lost ye u good,” one Instagram user asked.

Another declared, “Are we gonna talk about his upper lip? Need to get that s— looked at.”

West’s titanium dentures hit the spotlight late last month. A source told TODAY that they are fixed and permanent. “This goes way beyond veneers or grills,” the inside revealed. “His particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before.

Kanye West Shocks Viewers With 30-Second Yeezy Ad During Super Bowl LVIII

Before unleashing on critics about his wife’s NSFW photos, Kanye West shocked some viewers with a 30-second Yeezy ad during Super Bowl LVIII.

With a lack of funding, West filmed the ad from his phone in the backseat of a vehicle. “Hey y’all, this is Ye,” he declared in the clip. “And this is my commerical.”

Kanye West noted that while he spent all the money on the Super Bowl LVIII commercial spot, Yeezy actually didn’t spend any money on an actual commercial. The Hollywood Reporter noted that Super Bowl LVIII commercials run $7 million for a 30-second spot.

Despite the lack of funds, West went with the approach of just simply encouraging viewers to check out his clothing brand. “But the idea is I want you to go to Yeezy.com,” he shared before spelling out the site’s name. “Imma write it at the bottom of the screen.”

He went on to add, “And I got some shoes, and um… that’s it.”