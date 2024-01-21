Kanye West Debuts $850K Titanium Dentures on Lunch Date With Bianca Censori

Kanye West is not a stranger to making headlines. This time, the multi-platinum rapper is in the news for his latest fashion accessory. While he and his wife Bianca Censori were at dinner with comedian Chris Rock West sported titanium teeth. His teeth new teeth carry a hefty price tag. Page Six reports that they cost the rapper $850,000.

💢

Kanye West now wears titanium dentures worth $850,000! 🦷💎 “Now like a James Bond villain, Kanye West can cut glass with his new teeth that cost more than your house.” pic.twitter.com/O1xXqxIAP3 — Christian 💪🏽 Morel (@DetoMorel58841) January 19, 2024

Kanye West’s New Teeth Are Permanent

Kanye’s new dental accessory is interesting, to say the least. But perhaps the most unique thing about the teeth is that they are a permanent fixture. His new grill is “fixed and permanent,” as one source said to the Today Show.

“They are, as the name suggests, fixed and permanent. This goes way beyond veneers or grills,” the insider told the Today Show. “His particular implant is quite unlike anything that has been done before.”

As one might expect, West’s procedure was indeed high-risk. The source also told the Today Show that the rapper designed the teeth himself. However, he did take suggestions from medical experts during the process.

“The source said the implants are “experimental dentistry to say the least” and were designed “entirely by Ye with the assistance of medical and dental experts including Dr. Connelly,” the Today Show wrote.

West Set to Release Apology Ahead of New Album

West has previously been in the news for making lewd comments toward the Jewish community. With his much anticipated new album “Vultures” expected to be released soon, Kanye is looking to make amends. One source told TMZ that he recorded an apology about his anti-Semitic comments. The video is said to run longer than 40 minutes.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … the controversial rapper got some camera guys together to shoot a lengthy apology video several weeks ago — and we’re told it ended up running about 40 minutes … with Ye talking straight to the camera,” TMZ wrote.

“We’re told in no uncertain terms, Ye was “rambling” and at times it was impossible to decode what he was saying. Our sources say whatever was shot is supposed to be released sometime ahead of his new album, “Vultures,” which is scheduled to drop Feb. 9 — this after several delays dating back to late last year.”