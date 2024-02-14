Kanye West Reportedly Shunned by Leonardo DiCaprio, Other Celebs at Super Bowl LVIII

Proving that actions have consequences, Kanye West was reportedly shunned by celebrities during Super Bowl LVIII.

According to Page Six, the rapper apparently received the cold shoulder from Leonardo DiCaprio and others while appearing at the Raising Cane’s Super Bowl suite on Sunday, Feb. 11. A source revealed that West and his wife, Bianca Censori were seen exchanging nods, but no real conversations with anyone in the suite.

“There was no interaction whatsoever,” the insider told Page Six. It was further reported that Kanye West wasn’t even invited into the Super Bowl suite. “He came in for a few minutes with his wife,” the sources said. “He was just like a guy dropping into suites, like, ‘Can I stick around for a minute? Can I get a free drink?’”

Among those who were in the Raising Cane’s suite were Tobey Maguire, Vince Vaughn, Tiffany Haddish, and Wayne Gretzky.

Many suspect the reason for the cold shoulder towards Kanye West has to do with the rapper’s unapologetic antisemitic stance. He made the remarks during his Vultures album listening party in Dec. 2023.

Kanye West Was Reportedly Kicked Out of Super Bowl LVIII At Taylor Swift’s Request

Along with the awkward incident at the Raising Cane’s suite, Kanye West was reportedly removed from Super Bowl LVIII at Taylor Swift’s request.

Former NFL player, Brandon Marshall, disclosed in his Papte Route podcast that he heard West purchased tickets in front of Swift’s suite in order to photobomb all of the pop icon’s TV appearances.

Taylor Swift allegedly caught wind of Kanye West’s planned antics and wasn’t having any of it. She supposedly requested that West be removed from the Super Bowl altogether.

“Taylor Swift gets p—ed off,” Marshall stated. “She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out [of] the stadium. He was trying to leverage her celebrity.”

However, a rep of Kanye West stated that the Super Bowl incident never happened. “This is a completely fabricated rumor,” the rep explained. “It is not true.”

Despite denying the rumor, Forbes said that West did end up leaving the big game early. But there’s no information about the reasoning behind his departure. Marshall also didn’t not disclose where he received his information about the supposed incident.

Taylor Swift and Kanye West have had a rough history with each other. Most recently, Swift spoke about how West impacted her career after the 2016 Famous scandal.

“Make no mistake – my career was taken away from me,” Swift explained. “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.”