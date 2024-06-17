Singer Niykee Heaton Accuses Diddy & Kanye West of Assault

Singer Niykee Heaton has accused both Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kanye West of sexually assaulting her when she was just 19 years old.

Trigger Warning: Detailed Sexual Assault

Heaton revealed during a recent Instagram Live that West had reached out to her after the huge success of her single Bad Intentions with Migos and OG Parker in 2014. The famous rapper invited her to a studio session.

When she arrived at the studio, Niykee Heaton said she was greeted by Kanye West and Diddy. She observed that both rappers were “off their s—“ on alcohol and possibly drugs. The singer then claimed that both West and Combs tried to pressure her to have a drink.

Heaton recalled that nine other women were at the studio while she was there. However, they allegedly ended up leaving to go to the bathroom and weren’t seen again.

After the other women left, Niykee Heaton said she was left alone with Diddy, West, an executive who worked with West, West’s engineer, and his cousin.

Niykee Heaton Said She Was Pressured to Take Off Her Clothes by Diddy and Kanye West

Niykee Heaton continued to speak about the incident by alleging the rappers started pressuring her to take off her clothes due to how “hot” the studio was.

“They were like, ‘c’mon! It’s just us, we’re all just friends let’s just see how you look,'” Heaton claimed. “I still haven’t gotten scared yet. I’m like, this is a bad situation, I’m creeped out, but there’s no reason to panic. There are other men here.”

Niykee Heaton then said that was when the rappers grabbed her shirt. She recounted that as she backed up to the exit door she mouthed “Help” to the executive.

“This is the part that for long as I live I’ll never f—ing forget,” Heaton shared. “It isn’t actually the aspect of being sexually assaulted.”

“That’s not what haunts me…It’s as these two grown men were pawing at me trying to take my clothes off, I look over to this man asking for help, and I literally mouth the word ‘help,’ and we lock eyes, and he looks away.”

Heaton said she looked at West’s engineer and cousin to help her, but they also looked away from her. She claimed West and Combs then ripped her shirt off and tried to rip her pants off. After she allegedly lunged at them, she said she caught them both off balance. She was able to run out the exit door and hide in a darkened studio.

After being in the studio for 20 to 25 minutes, Niykee said she was able to leave with another girl who had allegedly been drugged by West and Combs.

Niykee Warns Others to Stay Out of the Industry

Offering advice to those who were watching her Live, Niykee Heaton said to avoid the industry as much as possible.

“The moral of the f—ing story,” Heaton added. “Stay out of the industry. If you have daughters make sure to tell them that their idols they should never meet and never go to the f—ing studio with anyone even if you’re invited there as an artist, unless you have a bodyguard with you.”

Heaton’s allegations come as Diddy continues to struggle with other sexual assault accusations against him. West is also dealing with a lawsuit from his former assistant for harassment.