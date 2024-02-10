Kanye West Name Drops Taylor Swift Again in New Song

Kanye West can’t resist mentioning Taylor Swift again, this time in a new song during his Vultures listening experience in NYC on Friday. The middle-aged rapper previously referenced the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker in his 2016 track “Famous”.

In “Famous”, the wordsmith rapped, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that b***h famous.” According to Forbes, the new Kayne West track drops the names of other celebs alongside Taylor Swift. The song in question, “Carnival”, also gives shootouts to Bill Cosby and Elon Musk.

“Now I’m Ye Kelly, b***h / Now I’m Bill Cosby, b***h / Now I’m Puff Daddy rich / That’s Me Too rich”, Kanye raps. “I mean since Taylor Swift since I had a Rollie on the wrist / I’m the new Jesus, b***h / I turned water into Kris / This for what they did to Chris / They can’t do s**t with this.”

Eight years ago, Taylor Swift allegedly took offense to Kayne West’s lyrics in his song “Famous”. The music video featured a nude Taylor lying in bed next to him and other celebs (including Donald Trump), while a naked Kim Kardashian was on the opposite side. Kanye claimed they had discussed the lyrics beforehand, but Taylor denied it.

The simmering feud between Taylor Swift and Kanye West has been building up since 2009. It all started when the then 19-year-old Taylor accepted the Best Female Video award for “You Belong with Me” at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Out of nowhere, during her acceptance speech, Kanye abruptly stormed onto the stage and seized the microphone from her grasp. “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you and Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time,” West blurted. “One of the best videos of all time!”

Kanye West jumps onstage after Taylor Swift won the “Best Female Video” award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards in 2009 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

To alleviate the tension, Beyonce later invited Swift on stage when she won Video of the Year for “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)”. This gracious act allowed the budding country music star a well-deserved moment in the spotlight.

Meanwhile, Ozzy Osbourne recently took Kayne West to task over sampling a Black Sabbath tune on one of his albums. Osbourne reportedly declined West’s request to use a portion of “Iron Man” in one of the rapper’s songs. This prompted public criticism from Ozzy on X for Kanye’s decision. The rocker stressed he wanted no association with Ye. In the X rant, Ozzy Osbourne called Kayne West “an antisemite [who] has caused untold heartache to many.”