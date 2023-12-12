kanye-west-attends-album-listening-party-wearing-black-kkk-style-hood

As another way to stand out from the crowd, Kanye West attended his Vultures album listening party in Miami wearing a pretty inappropriate ensemble.

TMZ reports that the Love Lockdown singer appeared at the party wearing a “KKK-style” black hood. He then previewed his new music at the event during Art Basel.

Kanye West Wears KKK-Style Black Hood At 'Vultures' Album Listening Party | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/ONZWYIvZOs — TMZ (@TMZ) December 12, 2023

The media outlet further reports this isn’t the first time Kanye West has gone a bit too far in the name of his artwork. In 2013, he displayed the KKK-style black hood for the music video of his track Black Skinhead.

West’s children North, Chicago, and Saint were also at the event along with the singer and fashion designer’s new wife Bianca Censori. His ex-wife, Kim Kardashian didn’t seem to make an appearance.

USA Today further reports that Vultures is West’s 11th studio album and is a joint project with his frequent collaborator Ty Dolla $ign. Other collaborators included Nicki Minaj, Offset and Quavo, Chirs Brown, Young Thug, Lil Baby, Charlie Wilson, and Freddie Gibbs.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s oldest child North is also featured in the album. She raps, “It’s gonna get messy, just, just bless me, bless me/ it’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Oldest Child North Opens Up About What Her Favorite Hobbies Are

During a recent interview with I-D Vice, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s oldest child North spoke about what she enjoys doing in her spare time.

“Yeah, I like singing,” North explained, noting her favorite song is Through the Wire by her father. “Performing is my favorite.”

When asked if she gets her interest in performing from her family, North answered, “Sometimes, mostly from me though. And then a little bit of my dad.”

Apart from singing and performing, North has a keen interest in playing basketball. “Basketball, but it’s not a hobby, it’s a lifestyle. And I just love basketball so much.”

She then recalled her favorite memory, which involved basketball. “When I first tried basketball, because I was so bad,” she said about her favorite memory. “So I know those memories and I’m like, ‘Ooh, now I’m so good,’ I got so much better.”

In regards to what she wants to be when she’s older, Kanye West’s oldest child had some ideas. “A basketball player, a rapper, um… Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer. But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.”

She went on to add that when she’s 13 years old she will be walking dogs to make money to purchase art supplies.