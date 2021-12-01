Kanye West Blamed These Political Moves For Marriage Woes With Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s public attempts to win back his estranged wife Kim Kardashian have revealed what the rapper believes caused the chasm between the once-close couple. Despite the fact that sources close to Kardashian have indicated that she’s not interested in rekindling their marriage, and the fact that she’s been seen out and about with SNL star Pete Davidson in recent weeks, West apparently hasn’t given up hope.

Kanye West Prays For Estranged Wife Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s increasingly public attempts to reconcile his marriage with Kim Kardashian has revealed some new insight into the couple’s final years together. Kardashian filed to divorce West in late February of this year after the two had spent much of the latter half of 2020 separated from each other.

Though West initially reacted poorly to the filing, with some reports claiming he’d told Kardashian to only contact him through his security in early spring of this year, the two seemed to have gotten back into each other’s good graces. The two have been successfully co-parenting their four children together. Kardashian attended several of West’s album release events, even wearing her wedding gown at one where she symbolically married West again. Most recently, the two, along with their eldest daughter North West, attended Virgil Abloh’s final collection after the designer’s death following a private battle with cancer.

West’s Recent Romances Not Stopping Rekindling Efforts

He went on to pursue a casual romance with supermodel Irina Shayk over the summer, though the relationship didn’t last long. More recently, West was linked to an Instagram model, but that doesn’t seem to have stopped him from trying to get back with the one that got away: his wife. The rapper posted a video onto his Instagram page where he went into detail about what went wrong in his marriage. He didn’t hold back from facing his own mistakes to do so, either.

In the post, he prayed, “Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat.” West appears to be referring to the red “Make America Great Again” hats that are popular among supporters of Former President Donald Trump. West continued, “Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood’s political stance and that was hard for our marriage.”

Where Else West Admits He Made Mistake

That wasn’t the only political misstep West made that he blamed for putting strain on his union with Kardashian. He went on to say, “Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and—thank God—only press conference.”

Despite the damage that the press conference in question had on West’s life, he did seem to have a little bit of a sense of humor on the topic, ending the prayer with wise words his father shared with him following the disastrous event. “All my dad had to say afterward was, ‘Write your speech next time, son.’”

The message resonated with at least one member of the Kardashian family. Khloe Kardashian commented on the post, using three red heart emojis to show her brother-in-law some support. The full, five-minute video also contains even more admissions from the rapper about his failures during his marriage to Kardashian. Check it out below.

Sources close to Kardashian have been consistent in their messaging that she isn’t interested in giving her marriage to West a second go. Over the past year, Kardashian has had the opportunity to experience life as a single woman, and apparently, she’s taken a liking to it. Perhaps West will still be able to convince her to give their relationship another shot, but at this point in time, it seems unlikely.

