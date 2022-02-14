Kanye West Continues Instagram Tirade, Now’s He’s Talking About Kim Kardashian

Many thought that Kanye West’s new relationship with actress Julia Fox would put an end to his public outbursts about ex-wife Kim Kardashian. However, over the past few days, the rapper has been posting nonstop on Instagram, targeting everyone from Pete Davidson to Kid Cudi.

Kanye Takes Aim At Davidson And His Friends

Some of the posts have since been deleted, but the internet is still buzzing about his choice words for SNL star Davidson. “LOOK AT THIS D–KHEAD,” West captioned a paparazzi photo of Davidson and Kardashian. “I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

The rapper then took aim at musician Kid Cudi, who is friends with Davidson. “THE REASON I ASKED CUDI TO AT THE LEAST SPEAK TO SKETE IS BECAUSE FOR YEARS CUDI ALWAYS MADE IT SEEM LIKE IT WAS ME AND HIM AGAINST EVERYONE,” West wrote, referring to Davidson as “Skete” instead of Pete.

West also said that he had removed Cudi’s feature from a song on his upcoming album, Donda 2, but Cudi doesn’t seem bothered. He commented, “Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f*ckin dinosaur hahaha.”

His Message For Kim

The rapper finally addressed Kardashian in a post this morning, uploading another paparazzi pic of West’s estranged wife and her current boyfriend, Pete Davidson (his head is cropped out) that was taken while West was attending the Super Bowl with their children, North, 8, and Saint, 6.

“I DON’T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL,” he captioned the picture.

“I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER,” he continued. “I GOT LOVE FOR EVERYONE IN THE MEDIA AND I WISH YOU ALL THE HAPPINESS IN THE WORLD I SPEAK DIRECTLY TO THE MEDIA OUTLETS THE SAME WAY A BALL PLAYER SPEAKS TO THE REFS THE WORLD IS OUR COURT LIKE A BASKETBALL COURT AND THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION WE HAVE A PUBLIC RELATIONSHIP BECAUSE WE ARE PUBLIC FIGURES.”

“SO TO THE PUBLIC AND TO THE PRESS SOMETIMES PEOPLE CALL ME CRAZY BUT TO BE IN LOVE IS TO BE CRAZY ABOUT SOMETHING AND I AM CRAZY ABOUT MY FAMILY HAPPY VALENTINES,” the rapper finished.

He followed that post with a slideshow of screenshots of comments from supportive fans.

“THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE,” he wrote. “IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT YHE[sic] LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER.”

West also made headlines for his… distinct fashion decision at the Super Bowl. West wore a black hood with a series of holes to see through for part of the game, which was actually reminiscent of Kim Kardashian’s fashion statement at the Met Gala earlier this year.

