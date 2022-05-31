Kanye West Dealt Another Blow Amid Divorce From Kim Kardashian

You had to expect Kanye West and Kim Kardashian would have a fraught divorce. The hip-hop legend had another setback in his legal fight with his ex-wife. Here’s what’s going on.

Losing Another Ally

Anyone following West and Kardashian’s divorce knows that West is burning through lawyers. He fired his fourth lawyer Chris Melcher back in March because the relationship had grown fraught. West reportedly couldn’t decide if he wanted to fight or stay amicable. He moved on with high-profile divorce attorney Samantha Spector. She represented Nicole Young in her divorce from Dr. Dre.

That Didn’t Last Long

New court documents reveal that Spector wants out. She’s filed a motion to be relieved as counsel. She writes, “there has been an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.” Spector is leaving the case in the hands of West’s new attorney, Deborah Hong.

However, there’s one pretty big problem: Hong isn’t divorce attorney. Her website states that she specializes in corporate transactions. This means West is probably going to have to open up the Yellow Pages once again to find yet another attorney.

How’s Kanye West Holding Up?

West opened 2022 with numerous public outbursts regarding his children. He wrote on Instagram, “My kids were not allowed to go to Sunday Service yesterday and there are multiple times where the schedules were changed last minute Which alienated me as a parent which is illegal thank God.”

In another post, he posted a photograph of North West’s backpack featuring an alien pin, lamenting “This was on my daughter’s backpack when I was ‘allowed’ to see her last week.” Kardashian personally responded, “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning picking up the kids for school.”

West’s gone uncharacteristically quiet in recent months, only popping up to promote a partnership with Mcdonald’s. One can’t help but expect him to go off at some point over this latest frustration. As far as anyone knows, Kardashian hasn’t relieved any lawyers on her side. Steadiness can only help in a situation like this.

Misinformation Abounds

There’s a lot of misinformation surrounding the Kardashian and West divorce. Life & Style reported Kardashian was fighting for full custody. It seems like both want to split custody, but hammering everything out is proving impossible. Other rumors believed the two were reconciling after all. They most certainly are not doing that. There must be a path forward for West and Kardashian to live as friends and co-parents. Hopefully West can find the right attorney to help get them there.

