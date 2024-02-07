Kanye West Features Daughter North in New ‘Vultures’ Music Video

Kanye West is in album mode. This time around his rollout includes a surprise guest – his daughter, North. On February 7, Kanye dropped his and fellow artist Ty Dolla Sign’s new song “Talking/Once Again” with the accompanying music video. The song is said to be featured on the upcoming “Vultures” album. Ty Dolla Sign’s daughter Jailynn Crystal is also featured in the visuals.

TMZ reports that this is not the first time that North has performed the song. She also rapped the same lyrics during one of Kanye’s shows in Miami during Art Basel Weekend last October. Kanye’s and Kim Kardashian’s daughter appears to be a budding star in her own right.

Kanye West Album Expected This Friday

It’s been three years since Kanye dropped his last album “Donda.” And now that it’s album season for the Chicago native, fans are salivating to see what the new project will bring. TMZ reports that the “Vultures” is expected to be released this Friday.

“The first installment of Ye and Ty$’s “Vultures” is finally expected to drop Friday — although, it remains to be seen whether it’ll actually hit mainstream streaming services,” TMZ wrote.

“Donda” was available on all of the main streaming platforms. But this new album could be a complete 180. TMZ says that because Kanye has struggled to find distribution, it’s uncertain if the album will be available on major streaming platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

“Ye’s had a hard time finding distribution lately — so it’s unclear who people are gonna listen to this,” TMZ added. “We’re also not sure if the project will be released at all … he’s pushed it back a ton already.”

Kanye Will Issue Apology Before New Album

West has previously been in the news for making brash comments toward the Jewish community. With “Vultures” expected to be released on Friday, Kanye is looking to make amends. One source told TMZ that he recorded an apology about his anti-Semitic comments. The video is said to run longer than 40 minutes.

“We’re told in no uncertain terms, ‘Ye was “rambling” and at times it was impossible to decode what he was saying. Our sources say whatever was shot is supposed to be released sometime ahead of his new album, “Vultures,” which is scheduled to drop Feb. 9 — this after several delays dating back to late last year.”