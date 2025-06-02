Kanye West Declares He’s ‘Done With Antisemitism’

Despite his years-long verbal attacks on the Jewish community, Kanye West is officially “done with antisemitism.”

Videos by Suggest

In a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter), West claimed he no longer hates the Jewish community. “I am done with antisemitism,” he declared in the post. “I love all people. God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused. I forgive those who have caused me pain.”

He then stated, “Thank you, God.”

Along with being “done with antisemitism,” Kaye West said he was able to get in contact with his children. He seemed to hint that the conversation prompted him to consider some personal changes.

“I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again…” he shared. “The earth itself is in Gods kingdom. GOD CALLS FOR PEACE. Share peace. Share love.”

West first made headlines over his anti-semitic views in late 2022. He made a series of antisemitic comments that resulted in the termination of various partnerships and sponsorships. The rapper-turned-fashion-designer also stated he supports Adolf Hitler and denied the Holocaust occurred.

Although he apologized for his antisemitic comments in late 2023, West walked back his apology by continuously attacking the Jewish community throughout 2024 and the beginning of 2025. Earlier this year, he purchased local advertising during Super Bowl LIX to direct viewers to his website, which had swastika t-shirts available for purchase.

“Im never apologizing for my Jewish comments. I can say whatever the f–k I wanna say forever,” he said in February. “Any Jewish [person] that does business with me needs to know I don’t like or trust any Jewish person amd [sic] this is completely sober with no Hennesy [sic].”

The Anti-Defamation League Speaks Out After Kanye West Claims to Be Ending His Antisemitism Ways

In a statement to Billboard, the Anti-Defamation League spoke out about Kanye West being done with antisemitism.

“As the Jewish community mourns the deaths of two individuals outside of a Jewish Museum in yet another horrific antisemitic attack, it’s going to take a lot more than a couple of tweets to repair the damage of his antisemitic speech,” the statement reads. “

The Anti-Defamation League previously slammed West for his attack on the Jewish community earlier this year.

“As if we needed further proof of Kanye’s antisemitism, he chose to put a single item for sale on his website – a t-shirt emblazoned with a swastika,” the organization stated. “The swastika is the symbol adopted by Hitler as the primary emblem of the Nazis. It galvanized his followers in the 20th century and continues to threaten and instill fear in those targeted by antisemitism and white supremacy.”

“If that wasn’t enough, the t-shirt is labeled on Kanye’s website as ‘HH-01,’ which is code for ‘Heil Hitler,'” the organization pointed out. “There’s no excuse for this kind of behavior. Even worse, Kanye advertised his website during the Super Bowl, amplifying it beyond his already massive social media audience.”