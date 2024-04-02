Kanye West & Bianca Censori Separate From Kids During Family Easter Gathering

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, spent time with West’s kids Saint, North, and Chicago on Easter. TMZ cameras caught the blended family leaving a movie theater on March 31 after enjoying a flick on the holiday.

Bianca took a hiatus from her usual scantily clad fashion choices during the outing. She donned a sleek jumpsuit with a fetching pair of sunglasses.

Kanye, his wife, and his kids go to the movies on Easter. This has to be a normal outing right? Not by a long shot. TMZ reports that the couple went separate ways from the kids once the movie was over. West put them into a separate SUV while he and Bianca hit a different trail.

#BiancaCensori & husband #KanyeWest and all four of his children for Easter Sunday outing. pic.twitter.com/srlG6szcVe — The Gworls Are Fighting (@baddietvv) April 1, 2024

Kanye, Bianca Part Ways With Kids After Movies

“Kanye West and Bianca Censori let his 3 kids go off on their own into a separate SUV after they enjoyed an Easter outing … and it’s raised eyebrows among some,” TMZ wrote.

“Ye and his wife took Psalm, Chicago, and Saint out on the town Sunday — hitting up a movie theater in Westwood … and getting snapped by paps on their way out of the venue. The three kids exit first, with a handler in front of them … who leads them away to an SUV.”

Julia Fox Gets Real on Kanye West

Before hitching his wagon to Censori, West dated Julia Fox. The supermodel is most known for playing opposite Adam Sandler in the hit film “Uncut Gems.” West and Fox dated only for a short time. When reflecting on her relationship with the rap star Fox admitted that there were “red flags,” she chose to ignore.

“I think at the time there were definitely some red flags that I chose to turn a blind eye to because it was fun and exciting, and shiny, and you know just new,” she said.

“It felt like a relief in the beginning ‘Oh finally someone else can take the reins’, but I think you know it became unsustainable and that’s why the relationship only lasted a month.”

Fox also recalled a time when West offered to get her plastic surgery. She says the comments still hurt to this day.

“His words stick to me like a piece of lint on my clothes. I can’t shake off the uncomfortable feeling,” she said.