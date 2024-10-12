Kanye West Accused of Assaulting Former Assistant at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Party

Kanye West has been accused of sexually assaulting his former assistant at a party with Sean “Diddy” Combs, per new court documents.

According to court documents obtained by The New York Post, Lauren Pisciotta, who served as a personal assistant to West from 2021 to 2022, revealed that she met him years earlier at a party co-hosted by West and Diddy at a music studio.

Pisciotta, an influencer and former OnlyFans model, recounts that West instructed everyone at the gathering in Santa Monica to either drink or leave the party. However, after just a few sips, Pisciotta “suddenly started to feel disoriented … and began to slip into an altered and highly impaired state,” the court documents allege.

Lauren Pisciotta served as a personal assistant to Kanye West from 2021 to 2022. (Image via Instagram / @laurenpisciotta)

The following day, Pisciotta was unable to recall the events of the previous night. She recalled feeling “ashamed and embarrassed.” However, she “was too traumatized and disturbed to speak about the night,” per the court papers.

It was only before West terminated Pisciotta’s employment that he admitted they had “hooked up” after she had been drugged, according to the documents.

The new allegations were submitted on Tuesday in Pisciotta’s ongoing wrongful termination and sexual harassment lawsuit against West. In June, West’s legal team described her lawsuit to Page Six as “baseless.” They claimed that she had been attempting to blackmail the veteran rapper and mogul.

Attendees of Diddy’s Parties Are Under More Scrutiny Following His Arrest Last Month

Of course, Kanye West attending parties alongside Diddy is something being held up to more scrutiny as of late. This follows Combs’ arrest for sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution last month.

Kanye West and Diddy pictured together at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, held in 2016. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Numerous high-profile celebrities have been seen in resurfaced footage from Diddy’s now-infamous parties. Among the star-studded attendees are Ashton Kutcher, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, Denzel Washington, and Jay-Z, to name just a few.

Prosecutors allege that Combs orchestrated “freak offs.” These events were elaborate sex performances involving male sex workers and women who were reportedly forced or coerced into participating.

Diddy was denied bail after pleading not guilty. He has been ordered to remain at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn until his trial. He steadfastly asserts his innocence and categorically denies all allegations against him.