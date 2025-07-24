Kansas Man Killed ‘Traitor’ Wife And Son And Then Fell Asleep While Negotiating With Police

A 54-year-old Kansas man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after murdering his wife and son. Todd Donovan pleaded guilty to the murders, labeling his victims as “traitors” and falling asleep while on the line with police negotiators.

According to a Lenexa Police Department news release, the incident occurred on November 1, 2024. At around 8:20 p.m., officers responded to a Hallet home. Upon arrival, officers heard multiple gunshots coming from the residence.

The suspect, later identified as Donovan, was firing shots inside the Hallet residence. He refused to comply with the officer’s request to exit the residence peacefully. As a result, a Lenexa Tactical Team and crisis negotiators responded to the scene.

For nearly two hours, negotiators talked with Donovan. Eventually, communication was discontinued.

Family Murderer

Court documents obtained by the Johnson County Post revealed that, before the law enforcement response, Donovan had called family members, informing them of the murders.

Aaron Miller, Donovan’s brother, told police that Donovan stated he had killed his family and intended to take his own life. Court documents added that Donovan told his brother, “I just shot my family. They thought I was sleeping. I could hear them laughing and making fun of me, so I shot them.”

After killing his wife and son, Donovan then arrived at his neighbor’s house and shot a dog that went “all crazy” barking at him, court documents said. The dog’s owner called 911, and, unfortunately, the dog had to be euthanized later.

After police arrived at Donovan’s home, he called his wife’s mother, Karen Kraft, using his wife’s phone. Court records show that Dovona informed Kraft that he had killed her daughter and grandson.

While talking with police, Donovan described his wife and son as “a couple of traitors.” A standoff ensued, lasting five and a half hours.

Falling Asleep Amid Negotiations

Court documents reviewed by KCTV reveal that Donovan did exit his house at one point. He, however, reentered his house and, on his own admission, took 30 Ambien to “help himself calm down.”

Eventually, for two hours, Donovan stopped talking. Officers could hear Donovan snoring in the background, as per court records.

Eventually, the Lenexa Tactical Team entered the residence and arrested Donovan. Inside the home, they also found the bodies of Sheila Donovan, 52, and Tyler Donovan, 22, the man’s wife and son. They had suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead.

Todd Donovan pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of cruelty to animals. On Tuesday, July 22, he received a “Hard 50” sentence. This means that he will serve 50 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.