Linda Perry Says She Wrote One of Pink’s Iconic Hit Songs As a ‘Joke’

Decades after her and Pink’s hit collaboration, “Get This Party Started,” was released, Linda Perry reflects on the song’s creation.

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During her recent appearance on the Go with Elmo Lovano podcast, Perry admitted she wrote the song as a “joke.” The track was also rejected by another famous singer before Pink took it on.

“Just think of every cliche you can think of,” Perry said about writing the song. “I’m like laughing, going, holy s—. I just wrote a dance hit. I’m, like, blown away by how brilliant I am in my stupidity.”

The other singer who rejected the song was Madonna. While pitching it to the pop queen, Perry recalled saying, “Do you believe in seizing the opportunity?”

To which Madonna said, “Of course.”

However, after sending the song to Madonna’s manager, Guy Oseary, Perry was rejected. Oseary stated, “This is not for Madonna.”

Shortly after Madonna’s team rejected the song, Perry met with Pink, whom she had met through several mutual acquaintances.

Although she initially dismissed Pink, Perry later called the singer back after seeing her on MTV. She pitched the song, which helped launch Pink’s iconic career.

The duo has since worked on roughly 15 songs together.

Pink Once Said She and Linda Perry Have a ‘Very Complicated’ Relationship

In 2023, Pink opened up about her collaborations with Linda Perry.

“[Our] relationship was very, very complicated,” Pink explained, “She always said I burst her bubble and she was so much happier when she was left alone and that she never wanted any of this.”

However, Pink also noted that Perry had nothing to do with her infamous feud with fellow pop star, Christina Aguilera.

“[Perry is] so talented and she just went on to be all these things, and that was the part that hurt, it had nothing to do with Christina, it had to do with all of it,” Pink noted. “One great thing about Linda is she will pull perfection out of you, and she did that with Christina… that song ended up where it was supposed to be. It found its home.”