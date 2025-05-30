American Airlines Passenger Allegedly Tried To Drag Flight Attendant Off Plane

Police have charged a Kansas man with allegedly assaulting a flight attendant and attempting to drag them off the plane. This happened during an American Airlines flight on May 27. The flight had to make an emergency landing back to Bradley International Airport after the disturbance.

Passenger Says “You’re Coming With Me” While Dragging Flight Attendant Down Plane Aisle

24-year-old Julius Jordan Priester dragged the flight attendant down the plane’s aisle, according to a Department of Justice statement. Court documents state that the altercation began 30 minutes into American Airlines Flight 3359, which left around 9:30 PM, heading toward Chicago.

“Priester stood up, began to take off his shirt, then ran to the back of the plane yelling ‘Help me,'” it wrote. He then grabbed a seated flight attendant and shouted, “You’re coming with me.” Priester forced them to the ground, attempting to drag them up the aisle.

Passengers managed to intervene and help the victim. Priester eventually returned to his seat but continued to make “incoherent statements” and act “erratically.” He would also try holding onto the arm of a passenger while seated.

After declaring the situation an emergency, the pilot made a return to Bradley International Airport. As soon as they landed, the Connecticut State Police removed Priester from the flight. They then took him by ambulance to a local hospital for medical evaluation.

“Priester appeared today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas O. Farrish in Hartford,” said the statement. “He is detained pending a bond hearing that is scheduled for May 30.”

According to The Independent, prosecutors have called Priester’s alleged outburst “extremely serious.” They have also argued that he put “the safety of all the passengers in danger.”

A detention motion filed with the complaint mentioned Priester’s established criminal history. It also noted that his family and employment ties to Connecticut are “largely unknown and unverified.”

Priester’s complaint charges of interference with flight crew members and attendants can earn him up to 20 years in prison. Still, U.S. Attorney Sullivan mentioned that a complaint isn’t evidence of guilt and is only a charge.

In a statement to CBS News, American Airlines stressed it does “not tolerate violence.” The airline also thanked their team members “for their professionalism” and their customers “for their assistance.”