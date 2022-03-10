RHOA’ Star Kandi Burruss’ Two Atlanta Restaurants Hit With Dismal Health Ratings

Kandi Burruss can’t seem to escape the drama, even off-screen. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s restaurants failed to score higher than a C after a recent health department inspection.

Burruss’ Restaurants Receive Low Scores From Health Department

The restaurants, Old Lady Gang, and Blaze Steak & Seafood, are run by Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. Old Lady Gang’s most recent inspection took place on July 14, 2021. The report stated that sliced cheese, raw salmon, and sliced tomatoes were being kept at a temperature above the required 41 degrees. The inspector also noted that the manager was not “displaying active managerial control to prevent foodborne illness.”

Old Lady Gang was also inspected a week prior to this report, at which time the health department official stated the main kitchen had no hand soap, as well as more food storage issues. Sliced cheese, raw hamburger, shrimp, chicken, and crab cake were among the foods not being stored at the proper temperature.

Blaze Steak & Seafood has also received less-than-satisfactory scores from the health department. The restaurant currently has a 77 rating and a C score, due to more food-temperature issues. The inspector noted, “Observed hot potentially hazardous food received at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit.”

That’s not all; the inspector also observed toxic substances such as unlabeled spray bottles containing various chemicals and an expired container of buttermilk. Additionally, it was observed that both back doors were open, which could lead to animals coming in.

Blaze’s Low Score Is Actually A Step Up

While a score of 77 seems dismal, it’s actually a step up for Blaze. The restaurant previously held a 55 score, forcing Burruss to shut down the restaurant until issues were resolved. According to the inspector, they “observed [an] employee switch from working with raw food to ready-to-eat food without washing hands. Food handler touched raw oysters and raw salmon and then proceeded to handle ready to eat leafy greens with the same gloves on improperly.”

They also “observed that the interior of both ice makers (large in kitchen and small behind the bar) have a large accumulation of pink organic residue.” Blaze’s score might be a few points higher now, but the restaurant hasn’t been inspected since last summer.

Let’s hope Burruss is working hard to get her restaurants’ scores up. According to RadarOnline, she owes $23,000 in back taxes on the business she shares with her husband. In the meantime, if you’re in Atlanta, it would be wise to skip a visit to either of Burruss’ restaurants.

More News From Suggest

Will Lindsay Lohan Be On ‘Real Housewives Of Dubai?’

Dolly Parton Is A Secret Lover Of Taco Bell–And Here’s Her Go-To Order

Viewers Skewer CNN For Terribly Placed Applebee’s Ad During Ukraine Coverage