Who Is Kaley Cuoco’s New Boyfriend? What We Know About Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco recently revealed she’s found love again! The actress confirmed her relationship with actor Tom Pelphrey with a sweet Instagram post. The couple seems happy together, but what do we know about Pelphrey?

Cuoco’s New Relationship With Actor Tom Pelphrey

Fans were completely unaware of Cuoco’s new relationship, so her social media post was a happy surprise. “Life lately,” the actress captioned a carousel of photos that showed off her mountain vacation with Pelphrey. “‘the sun breaks through the clouds, rays of gold slipping into my eyes and heart, rays of yellow to break the grey.’”

Pelphrey also posted pictures from the couple’s trip, sharing sweet Polaroid snaps of him and Cuoco with a lengthy caption. “It is too simple that there is this much good in the world and you don’t know how to have it,” he wrote. “And it makes you wonder when it was you lost your place. Then you catch a breeze, so warm and ripe, it makes you hope that someone will come who also cannot save you, but who will think you are worth saving.” It’s unclear how long the two have been dating, but Cuoco and Pelphrey seem to be enjoying their time together.

Pelphrey’s Acting Career, Dating History

So, where have you seen Pelphrey before? The actor has starred in lots of well-known TV shows, like Guiding Light, which earned him a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series, and Netflix’s Iron Fist and Ozark.

Before coupling up with Cuoco, Pelphrey dated many of his co-stars, including Guiding Light actresses Gina Tognoni and Stephanie Gatschet, and Banshee co-star Lili Simmons. Prior to dating Cuoco, he had reportedly been single since 2018.

Cuoco’s Love Life

Cuoco has also had a complicated love life, dating her Big Bang Theory co-star Johnny Galecki for two years, and having a short-lived relationship with Man of Steel star Henry Cavill.

The actress has also been married twice before: to professional tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, and to equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 to 2021. Cuoco recently talked about her marriage experiences with Glamour, saying, “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.” Even though Cuoco has sworn off marriage, fans are happy to see that she has found love again with Pelphrey.

