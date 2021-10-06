Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Plunging Dress That Made Her Cry

Kaley Cuoco‘s eye-popping Emmys dress was so stunning, the 35-year-old actually admitted she cried over the look. While the sitcom star continues to front media outlets over her September divorce announcement, she’s also been making headlines for her show-stopping Emmy Awards look, one that’s been proudly shown off on Instagram, complete with a sneaker finish.

Posting for her 6.9 million followers recently, Cuoco shared the neon yellow and breath-taking Vera Wang couture number donned for the annual awards, with a caption revealing just how emotional the fashion left her.

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Wowing Dress That Made Her Cry

Scroll for the outfit, one definitely flaunting the sitcom star’s gym-honed figure and famous curves. Cuoco had gone strappy, low-cut, and slit in a loud yellow and feminine gown that fell to the floor and even came with a dramatic train.

Highlighting the actress’ cleavage and with ruffled shoulder details adding frilly accents, the dress also boasted a satin-like finish – Kaley Cuoco paired it with strappy yellow heels, although it was all APL sneakers in a “night” look as the star ditched the stilettos for comfort and a little street style.

See The Dress Below

Sharing red carpet shots, The Big Bang Theory alum took to her caption, writing:

“Thank you @verawang @verawanggang for this one of a kind neon dream Emmy dress! This dress brought me tears when I first put it on… it was everything! 💛💚 @debeersofficial @lesilla @edie_parke.”

Quick to follow were backyard shots from the star’s $12 million Hidden Hills mansion, a property she no longer shares with estranged husband Karl Cook. Here, Cuoco had lost the heels, instead wearing yellow sneakers matching her dress. She told fans: “Thank you @apl for the most perfectly matched late night sneaker a girl could ask for!! 🟡 🥂 @daniela_viviana @bradgoreski.”

Thanking Her Glam Team

Sandwiching the two posts was a glam one focusing on the blonde’s flawless hair and makeup. Of course, a caption thanked everyone involved as Cuoco wrote: “

“A major love shout out to a huge team that helps me look like this! I couldn’t do it without each of them!.”

While HBO Max series The Flight Attendant was nominated for a staggering nine Emmy Awards this year, the thriller walked away empty-handed and without any wins. The popular series sees Cuoco starring as Cassie Bowden, a hot mess flight attendant who gets caught up in a murder mystery after a one-night stand. The show also features 32-year-old sister Briana Cuoco.