Kaley Cuoco Reveals ‘Special’ Guest Who’s Living With Her Temporarily Following Karl Cook Split

Many people have been wondering if Kaley Cuoco has been seeing anyone since her 2021 split from her second husband, Karl Cook. She might not be in a relationship, but the actress recently revealed that she hasn’t been living alone.

Who Moved In With Cuoco?

While attending the premiere for the second season of her hit HBO show The Flight Attendant, Cuoco shared some details about her dating life. When asked by Extra if she was seeing anyone, the actress replied, “I’m not dating anybody.”

“I’m spending a lot of time with my dogs and my friends,” Cuoco continued. She also revealed that friend and Flight Attendant costar Zosia Mamet is living with her at the moment. “Zosia has been living with me. She came out to do press,” the actress explained. “Her husband let her go with me for a few weeks. She’s taking care of me… I’m really enjoying my friends right now—special time.”

Her Divorce From Karl Cook

Cuoco also talked about how filming the show was difficult at times because of what was going on in her personal life. “It was a lot of life imitating art,” the actress shared. “They were some heavy… days, heavy storylines. And then my own stuff going on at home… There was a lot of help on that set and a lot of wonderful people around me.”

Cuoco and Cook announced their split last September after three years of marriage. In a joint statement released at the time, the couple said, “Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together,” the statement continued. “There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further.”

Since her divorce, Cuoco has been linked to comedian Pete Davidson, but the pair are just friends. They got close on the set of their upcoming romantic comedy Meet Cute, which sparked romance rumors, but Davidson is very publicly dating Kim Kardashian. Cuoco may still be looking for love, but in the meantime, she has her friends’ support.

More News From Suggest

How Alex Rodriguez Reacted When Asked About Jennifer Lopez’s Engagement To Ben Affleck



Van Jones, Kim Kardashian Reflect On Dating Rumors In Recent Podcast



The Rumored Reason Why Shailene Woodley Allegedly Took Aaron Rodgers Back