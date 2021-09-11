Kaley Cuoco, Karl Cook Look So Loved-Up Two Months Before Split

Kaley Cuoco, fresh from news she’s ending her marriage to husband Karl Cook, couldn’t have looked happier with the equestrian in a photo shared just two months ago. The 35-year-old sitcom star is currently front-page news over a joint announcement confirming her split – Kaley married Karl in 2018, but it’s all over.

Kaley Cuoco, who has altered her Instagram bio to wipe away Karl Cook’s name and her status as the billionaire heir’s wife, has not, however, removed photos of the man she married three years ago.

Kaley Cuoco Looks Loved-Up Two Months Before Breakup

Scroll for the photo, one that marked Cuoco and Cook welcoming a new addition into their $12 million Hidden Hills home. The Big Bang Theory star, who doesn’t share any children with Cook, has been raising her brood of pets with him, though. July marked the star and her husband adding pooch Larry to their existing portfolio of dogs, one not limited to Blueberry, Ruby, Shirley, plus Dumptruck Dumpy, adopted in 2020.

On July 4, Cuoco opened with a shot of herself in ripped denim shorts and flip-flops as she and Cook snuggled with Larry. Both were all smiles in the post, one also showing Kaley straddling the giant mastiff. A shot of Cook prepping food in the former couple’s luxurious kitchen was also shared as part of the gallery.

See The Photos Below

Taking to her caption, Cuoco had told her 6.9 million followers: “When you know you know! Welcome to the family , Larry! He’s a 9 year old ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love and we are obsessed.” She added: “Thank you @pawsforlifek9 & @rita_earl_blackwell for the perfect addition to our lives. #seniorsunday #adoptdontshop #rescuedog 🤩😍💗❤️(also thank you to his previous fosters for taking amazing care of him!)”

Cuoco and Cook jointly announced their split ahead of Labor Day weekend, stating:

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions.”

“We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary,” they added.

The split is reportedly a massive shock for friends – likely, too, for fans, who had not seen the breakup coming. Prior to wedding Cook in 2018, Cuoco was briefly married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. The actress is now in Berlin, Germany to shoot Season 2 of HBO Max thriller The Flight Attendant.