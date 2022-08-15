Kaley Cuoco Opens Up About Art Imitating Life On Season Two Of ‘The Flight Attendant’ After Divorce

Few actors and actresses would be able to move on to the next big thing after a career-making 12-year run on a sitcom like The Big Bang Theory. Plenty of people would be content to stop working for a while, move somewhere sunny, and just keep raking in the royalties. But that isn’t Kaley Cuoco. Since moving on from her beloved role of Penny Hofstadter, Cuoco’s star just keeps shining brighter.

‘Things Just Aren’t Always What They Seem’

In a recent interview with Variety, Cuoco admits that things aren’t as peachy as they appear on Instagram. “I’ve been very open about it… I wanted people to know that things just aren’t always what they seem. And things aren’t always so perfect,” Cuoco confesses.

While she has been pulling in rave reviews and Emmy nominations for her role in the dark HBO Max comedic thriller The Flight Attendant, Cuoco details how she started to live her life in parallel to the troubled character she portrays on the show.

“It was one of the hardest years of my life. Not only personally, but doing this character that was so tormented,” Cuoco admits. “It was the first time that I started therapy—I’ve been very open about that. I started at the beginning of season two, just because I was going through so much right before we started shooting. It was horrible.”

One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer—all my producers were in there. And I said, ‘I need help.’ Kaley Cuoco

When asked about what exactly was weighing on Cuoco prior to shooting season two, she admits that it was her painful separation from husband Karl Cook that sent her spiraling.

“Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time,” she starts. “I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A lot of tears.”

It’s Okay To Ask For Help

The building pressure became so intense that Cuoco had to admit that things weren’t working.

“One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer—all my producers were in there. And I said, ‘I need help.’ It was interesting to say that out loud. And to have everyone be like, ‘Yes, we want to help!’ I’m a working woman, and so independent, and I really take pride in being able to do everything. Well, this time, I literally couldn’t.”

These days, things seem to be looking up for Kaley Cuoco. She’s currently dating Ozark actor Tom Pelphrey. In addition to her critically acclaimed HBO Max series, she’s also starring in two new films. She recently wrapped filming a romantic comedy with Pete Davidson called Meet Cute. And the actress is currently filming Role Play, a comedic thriller where she plays an assassin.

